'The Parisian Agency' Is the Kretz Family Business — How Much Are They Worth?By Anna Quintana
Mar. 2 2022, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
According to Netflix's description of The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties, the reality series follows the Kretz family, who help their clients buy and sell luxury homes in France and abroad.
Olivier and Sandrine Kretz run the successful family business along with their kids. So, how much is the Kretz family really worth?
Olivier Kretz's net worth is estimated at $20 million.
According to the Kretz & Partners website, Olivier and Sandrine, who was a schoolteacher, started their real estate business in 2007. They describe their agency as a reflection of their personalities: "resolutely independent, human, and agile."
Three of their sons, Martin, Valentin, and Louis, work with them in their 1930s office and home in Boulogne-Billancourt, a commune in the western suburbs of Paris.
Their fourth son, Raphaël, is still in school, so he isn't a working member of the family business... yet.
It isn't a surprise that just Olivier Kretz's net worth alone is estimated at $20 million. Just one look at their listings and it's pretty obvious the family is making impressive commissions every day.
"With the luxury real estate business, each day is incredible," Olivier told Architectural Digest. “From medieval castles to contemporary homes, we have an incredible range of different types of architecture. In France we are lucky to have kept it all because not much was destroyed during the wars.”
Before starting Kretz & Partners, Olivier worked in major companies such as Procter and Gamble, Pernod Ricard, and AC Nielsen doing sales and marketing.
Martin Kretz, the associate director at the agency, went to Sup de Co Montpellier business school, and fellow associate director Valentin has an engineering background. Before joining his family at the agency as the community manager, Louis worked for two years at an upscale Parisian hotel.
You can follow the Kretz family on Instagram!
To stay up to date with the Kretz family's real estate sales, you can follow most of the members on Instagram.
- Olivier Kretz — @olivier_kretz
- Sandrine Kretz — @sandrine_kretz
- Martin Kretz — @martin__kretz
- Valentin Kretz — @valetinkretz
- Louis Kretz — @kretzlouis
- Raphaël Kretz — @raphael.kretz
Unfortunately, the family's matriarch, grandma Majo, isn't on social media.
Most recently, the family listed a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom villa in Saint Tropez with a wine cellar and helipad for €24.9 million.
Watch the Kretz family on The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties on Netflix now.