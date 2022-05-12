Hacker Kevin Mitnick Is a Millionaire Years After Prison Time

Kevin Mitnick had a long career as a hacker, first breaking into a computer database in 1979. He served a year in prison after a 1988 conviction. In 1995, he was charged with 14 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of possession of unauthorized access devices, and of causing computer damage. He eventually served five years in prison and was released in 2000.

Birthdate: August 6, 1963

Birthplace: Van Nuys, Calif.

Former Spouse: Bonnie Vitello

Education: University of Southern California