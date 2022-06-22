‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Johnathan Hillstrand Faces a Crabby Situation in Season 18

In an interview with FOX News last year, Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen explained how he got Hillstrand back on the water. “You’re talking about John Hillstrand now. I’ll tell you what, trying to convince a guy like that is pretty tough because he’s got a one-track mind,” Hansen, who captains the F/V Northwestern vessel, explained to the cable news outlet. Hansen also said that once he talked to Hillstrand about the economics of the situation, it was an “easy” decision for his pal to come back.