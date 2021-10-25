What Was "Friends" Actor James Michael Tyler's Net Worth?

James Michael Tyler was an American actor best known for his recurring role as Gunther on Friends. Over the show’s ten-year run during the 1990s and early 2000s, Tyler appeared in 148 of 236 episodes, more than any non-primary cast member. He played other guest roles on television series such as Scrubs and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

Date of Birth: May 28, 1962

Education: Geology degree from Clemson University, MFA in Theater from University of Georgia

Wife: Jennifer Carno