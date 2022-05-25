Jacob Arabo’s Jacob & Co. Introduces Astronomia Metaverso Wristwatch NFTs

Born in the U.S.S.R., Arabo immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager and worked as a watchmaker’s apprentice during his first summer in the country. “During my apprenticeship, I learned how to take a watch apart, how many parts there were, and it really moved me how complicated even a simple watch was. For me, I fell in love with watchmaking right then and there, and I started dreaming of making my own watch. My experience there inspires me and drives me still today,” he said in his Jacob & Co. bio.