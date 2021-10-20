Don't Be Fooled: e-Krona Is Legit, But Not From a Certain Platform

Sweden and the EU have both been working diligently to create a digital and decentralized currency for the Swedish Krona, which led to the development of "e-Krona," but is it legit?

Setting its sights to leverage the technology of blockchain without compromising security associated with other cryptocurrencies, e-Krona expects to be the first digital currency used as collateral to borrow against the EU.

However, users should be mindful of the distinction between eKrona from eKrona.com and the e-Krona from Sweden's central bank, Sveriges Riksbank. The bank is doing a pilot study of a digital complement to cash—an e-Krona.