Clear Secure IPO—Is Identification Security Worth the Cost?

With travel ramping back up, airport and event regulars might want to consider Clear Secure. Whether or not the price is monetarily worthwhile depends on how often you travel, where you travel, and how much time you want to save in the airport. There's an emphasis on health that might delay lines as demand for flights increases and flight supply decreases. TSA PreCheck is experiencing increased delays, and Clear Secure is a solid alternative for travelers with some money to spare (or business travels with a sweet corporate card).