Gwen Shamblin: ‘The Way Down’ Subject Left Her Estate to Her Kids, Not Her Church

Shamblin, who died in a plane crash nearly a year ago, left everything to her children and not the church she founded in 1999.

“It suggests to me—perhaps I’m cynical—it suggests to me that the accumulation was not for God, it was for Gwen,” Gary Blackburn, an attorney in Nashville, Tenn., told NewsChannel 5 last year, as the newsroom investigated Shamblin’s estate.

Read on for more about Shamblin, whose story was told in a HBO Max documentary and will be retold in an upcoming scripted series.