The Cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' Are Some of the Highest-Paid Actors on TV

The Cast of 'Grey's Anatomy' Are Some of the Highest-Paid Actors on TVBy Amber Garrett
May. 12 2022, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
It takes a lot of money to keep Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital running, and we don't just mean in the fictitious sense. Grey's Anatomy, which has been running since 2005, has a large ensemble cast with some of the highest-paid actors on the small screen.
The ABC hit series' biggest earner is definitely Ellen Pompeo, who plays the titular Dr. Meredith Grey. Most years, she is neck and neck with Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay for the title of the highest-paid actor in a drama. But Ellen's co-stars certainly aren't hurting for money either. Here's the net worth of some of the main cast members in the medical melodrama
Ellen Pompeo's estimated net worth: $80 million
Over the course of 18 seasons, Pompeo has been through several renegotiations of her contract, and each time she tells the network what she thinks she's worth, they have seemed to agree.
In January 2022, the 52-year-old inked a deal to continue for at least one more season beyond the current one, and though the financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, it's believed to meet or exceed the $20 million deal she struck for Season 18. In addition to receiving approximately $575,000 per episode, as an executive producer, Pompeo received backend percentages for syndication deals.
Chandra Wilson's estimated net worth: $10 million
Wilson is one of three remaining cast members who have been with the show since its first season, and the actress, who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey, is handsomely compensated. Her most recent contract negotiation was a two-season deal ahead of Season 18, and her estimated salary per episode is at least $125,000. So, if she appears in every one of the season's 18 episodes, she'll rake in more than $3 million for the year.
James Pickens Jr.'s estimated net worth: $13 million
The actor who plays Dr. Richard Webber also signed a two-year deal around the same time as Wilson and they're believed to make approximately the same amount or at least $125,000 per episode. For now, we're pretty much guaranteed the three OGs from Seattle Grace will continue to practice at Grey-Sloan for at least one more year.
Kevin McKidd's estimated net worth: $14 million
McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, is estimated to earn between $85,000 and $100,000 per episode as an actor, but the Scottish-born Trainspotting star has also directed 34 episodes of the series, which likely netted additional compensation.
Camilla Luddington's estimated net worth: at least $2 million
Though net worth estimates online place the British actress's net worth around $2 million, that's definitely a conservative estimate, if her salary per episode is where it's believed to be. The latest intel on Camilla Luddington's per-episode rate is $83.333, which means if she appears in every episode this season, she'll bank around $1.5 million (at least) for Season 18.
Plus, Dr. Jo Wilson is far from the only lucrative role under Camilla's belt, having voiced and performed the motion capture for Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider video game franchise since 2013.