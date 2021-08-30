Globalstar Stock Forecast: Are the Gains Here to Stay?

Kuo also added in his report that, along with Globalstar, Iridium Communications Inc. is another candidate Apple could work with for LEO satellite technology. Iridium also specializes in LEO satellites, and their stock’s price saw a recent increase by over 15 percent Monday, reaching $46 for the first time since February 22. As is the case with Globalstar, it may not be the best time to buy Iridium’s stock right now for short-term gains, but as a long-term investment, it has a promising outlook.