Midwestern Banks Old National and First Midwest to Merge

First National Chairman and CEO Mike Scudder will serve as executive chairman of the merged company, while Jim Ryan will continue his role as the CEO of Old National Bancorp. The bank will continue to maintain dual headquarters in Chicago and Evansville.

“First Midwest and Old National are two relationship-focused financial institutions that have rich histories, extremely compatible cultures and a shared commitment to helping our clients achieve financial success,” said Scudder in a company press release. “As a combined organization, we will be in an even stronger position to invest, grow and innovate in talent, capabilities and services that will enhance an already superior client experience and further set us apart as a market leader not only in Chicago but across the Midwest.”