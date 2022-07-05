Tennis Star Emma Raducanu, 19, Has Already Won Millions on the Court

According to The U.S. Sun, Raducanu’s net worth stands at $12 million. Her Women’s Tennis Association profile, meanwhile, reveals she has won $3,287,787 in prize money so far, including $445,156 YTD in 2022.

When Raducanu won the 2021 U.S. Open — making history as the first player to claim a Grand Slam women’s singles title as a qualifier — she earned $2.5 million in prize money.