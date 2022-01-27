David Mugar’s Net Worth Was Built on a Supermarket Empire

David Mugar was the son of Armenian-American businessman Stephen Mugar, whose father bought a small supermarket in 1916. That became the Star Market chain, which grew to about 35 stores in the Greater Boston area before the family sold its controlling interest in 1964 to what is now Jewel-Osco. David Mugar was the CEO and chairman of Mugar Enterprises, Inc., which invests in various businesses, including real estate.

Birthdate: April 27, 1939

Education: Babson College