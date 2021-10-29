Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's Net Worth, Uncovered

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is the subject of global opposition amid claims that he's running the country like a dictator. Reports of Ortega jailing political opponents and whistleblowers have seeped beyond the North America country's borders.

Ortega is undoubtedly wealthy, but how wealthy is he? Diving into his net worth, people can start to get a sense of what's really going on below the surface.

"He was on the floor with his hands up saying, 'I am here. Please don't do anything to my wife. We are unarmed.' …They took him violently," Cardenas says.

Juan Sebastian Chamorro (Cardenas' husband) and Felix Maradiaga (Valle's husband and former cabinet member) were planning to go against Ortega in the upcoming presidential election.

Two wives of jailed Nicaraguan men took part in a 60 Minutes interview that's set to air on Oct. 31. Victoria Cardenas and Berta Valle will speak about how their spouses had plans to oppose the president.

Is Daniel Ortega a dictator?

Somoza was heavily criticized as a dictator who ran Nicaragua as his private “finca”. Decades later, is Ortega & his wife any different? A tyrant is a tyrant by any given name. — Vicky Del Rio (@victoriastudio2) October 28, 2021

In the 1980s, Ortega was the leader of the ruling multi-partisan party Junta of National Reconstruction. In 1984, he received more than 60 percent of the general election vote and became president. He was president for six years before Violeta Chamorror took his place.

Ortega returned to power in Nicaragua in 2006. A known Marxist and Leninist, his second administration has been markedly more anti-democratic than the first.

By 2018, groups like Amnesty International said that Ortega had violently oppressed protesters in response to the anti-Ortega 2018–2020 Nicaraguan protests. Because of his violence, more than 30,000 Nicaraguans have sought asylum in neighboring countries like Costa Rica.

Ortega's dictatorial control of the nation is increasing and the violence is causing major global concern.