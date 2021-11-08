What Cryptocurrencies Are Likely To Dominate in 2022?

Cryptocurrency has been all the rage for quite some time, with tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum making huge waves in the industry. Many investors who missed out want to know cryptocurrency trends for 2022 .

There's no surefire way to know which coins will be the next to dominate. But following the news can provide insights on which coins may explode and which may fade away.

Nasdaq writes that there are two main features that can put a new cryptocurrency in the spotlight:

Forecasts on crypto trends for 2022

Trading Education forecasts Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, and Shiba Inu growing the most in 2022. It thinks that “Shiba Inu has the potential to easily rally by over 500%.”

Shiba Inu's potential is backed by the coin's relatively low cost, which may attract the average investor looking to get into crypto. Meanwhile, coins such as Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin may grow out of reach for beginning investors but remain huge contenders for crypto veterans.

According to Nasdaq, a coin to watch is Avalanche. The crypto may have a better future because it has a clear purpose, unlike meme coins such as Dogecoin. That’s not to say meme coins should be ignored completely, though. Samoyedcoin may have a strong future because it operates on the Solana blockchain, which makes its transactions faster than Dogecoin's or Shiba Inu's.

If anyone is wondering, I’m still holding every single one of my #dogecoin - I’ve bought every dip in 2021 and I can’t wait to see where #doge is in 2022 & 2023. The future is bright for currency with a cute dog meme on it. If I can retire at 35 with 10 million I’ll be happy 😂🚀 — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) September 28, 2021 Source: Twitter