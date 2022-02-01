Logo
Christine Chiu
Reality Star Christine Chiu Makes Millions, Can Buy a French Castle

By

Feb. 1 2022, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Reality star Christine Chiu, a regular on Netflix’s Bling Empire series, is shopping for a French castle for her vacation home, TMZ reports. With Chiu’s net worth estimated at $80 million, she can afford the $11 million price tag that she plans to spend on a getaway in France.

Christine Chiu

Socialite, philanthropist, and reality star on Netflix's "Bling Empire"

Net worth: $80 Million

Christine Chiu is a Los Angeles socialite and philanthropist who's also part of the cast of the Netflix reality show Bling Empire. The show features the lives of wealthy Asian-Americans living in Los Angeles. Chiu and her husband own and operate the plastic surgery practice and medispa Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, Inc. The couple reportedly donates 50 percent of their earnings to various charitable organizations.

Birthplace: Taiwan

College education: Pepperdine University

Husband: Dr. Gabriel Chiu

Who is Christine Chiu?

Chiu is one of the stars on Bling Empire, a Netflix reality show that follows the lives of a group of ridiculously rich Asian Americans living in Los Angeles. Her husband, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu also appears on the show.

Born in Taiwan, Chiu studied International Business at Pepperdine University in Malibu. After college, she opened Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Inc., a plastic surgery practice and medispa. Her husband was the first employee she hired. The couple married in 2006.

chiu couple
Source: Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery
Chiu and her husband invest in their community.

Currently, Chiu is the managing director of the plastic surgery practice, as well as a socialite and philanthropist. She's credited with working with Prince Charles to open The Prince’s Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme in Scotland, a center for holistic medicine and therapy.

“A longtime friend and patron of HRH and The Prince’s Foundation initiated the project, and we came on board to complete it,” Chiu told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 when the center opened.

The Chius have reportedly pledged to invest 50 percent of every net dollar they earn back into the community. Some of the charitable organizations they’ve supported include the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, The Ghetto Film School, and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Christine Chiu has no problem spending $100,000 on a gown.

What Chiu is mostly known for is her obsession with haute couture. She attended her first Chanel couture show when she was just 26 years old. She often makes a biannual trip to Paris to shop the new collections, the Hollywood Reporter wrote in 2016.

“It’s safe to say that $100,000 is the average price of a dress,” Chiu told the Hollywood Reporter. “I buy something at every show.”

Chiu told the Hollywood Reporter that fashion trends help her and her husband predict what the trends will be in plastic surgery.

Christine Chiu is open about the couple’s struggles with infertility.

Chiu has been outspoken on Bling Empire about her struggles with infertility. After many years of trying to conceive, she got pregnant through invitro-fertilization. The couple’s son, Gabriel Chiu III, was born in 2018.

“Motherhood is, for me, a long-awaited sigh of relief, but also a very urgent feeling to do more,” she told Harpers Bazaar in 2021.

Source: Christine Chiu Instagram

Chiu appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."

If you’re a fan of Dancing with the Stars, you’ll recognize Chiu as one of the contestants in the 30th season of the show last year. Dancing with Pasha Pashkov, Chiu made it to week three before the pair were eliminated. They finished in 14th place for the season.

