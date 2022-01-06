Chiquis Rivera Has a New Book Coming Out: What's Her Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Jan. 6 2022, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
Chiquis Rivera, an entertainer with a television and music background, has faced many public challenges and hardships. The daughter of Mexican banda singer Jenni Rivera, Chiquis has also made a name for herself in the music business. She has published several books about her family’s struggles and triumphs.
Janney Marin-Rivera (Chiquis)
Singer, TV Personality, Author
Net worth: $3 million
Chiquis Rivera is an actress, musician, and author with multiple books and reality shows to her name. Some of her noteriety stems from her famous mother, the late Mexican banda singer Jenni Rivera, as well as the abuse case involving her father and other family members. Rivera’s new book Unstoppable will be released on February 8, 2022.
Date of Birth: June 26, 1985
Spouse: Lorenzo Mendez (divorced 2020)
Chiquis is the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera.
Rivera is the daughter of Mexican banda performer Dolores Janney “Jenni” Rivera. Their rocky relationship has made headlines more than once over the years.
Rivera wrote about her relationship with her mother in her 2015 memoir Forgiveness.
Rivera’s first musical single “Paloma Blanca” was released in 2014 as a tribute to her late mother, who died in 2012.
What is Chiquis Rivera’s net worth?
Rivera is estimated to have a much lower net worth than her mother and her aunt Rosie. However, Rivera continues to build her wealth through publishing books and other entertainment ventures.
Rivera released her debut studio album in 2015, which was entitled “Ahora.” In 2018, she followed that with another album release, “Entre Botellas.” She won several music awards in 2016 and 2017. In 2020, Rivera won a Latin Grammy award for her album “Playlist.”
Rivera’s reality television career includes time on Jenni Rivera Presents: Chiquis & Raq-C in 2010, I Love Jenni, Chiquis ‘n’ Control, and The Riveras.
Jenni Rivera had a substantial net worth.
Mexican-American singer and performer Jenni Rivera was born in 1969 and died in a plane crash in 2012. She became a teenage mother in 1985 when she gave birth to her first child, Janney Marin-Rivera, better known as Chiquis Rivera.
Jenni was married to Jose Trinidad Marin, the father of her first child. Eventually, he was accused and convicted of abusing Jenni’s sister Rosie, Chiquis, and another daughter Jacqueline.
Jenni was successful in the musical genres of banda and mariachi as well as in entrepreneurial ventures. She made 15 gold, 15 platinum, and 5 double-platinum records. She died in a plane crash in December 2012, an event that eventually won her heirs $70 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.
Jenni was 43 years old when she died, with an estimated net worth of about $25 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.
What's Rosie Rivera's net worth?
Rosie Rivera, Jenni’s sister and aunt to Chiquis and Jenni’s other children, has an impressive net worth. She's estimated to be worth $14 million, a figure that's likely due to her role in the TV show Rica, Famosa, Latina, which is a similar program to America’s Real Housewives series.
Rosie was also named the executor of Jenni’s estate. In the role, she also manages the continued revenues from Jenni's music and merchandise.