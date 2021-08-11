Cash Back for Crypto—Venmo Credit Card Holders Can Buy and Earn Crypto

Unfortunately, while the program is a progressive step that gives users access to cryptocurrencies, the app doesn't support the use of crypto to be sent or as a form of payment. In fact, users can't make any purchases using the crypto they accrue through the "Cash Back to Crypto" program. Users can only hold the cryptocurrency that they purchase or earn on their Venmo account. Also, the cryptocurrency in their account can't be transferred to any other accounts on or off Venmo.