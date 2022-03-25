'Bridgerton' Season 2 Cast Net Worth Ranked — Find Out Who's the RichestBy Anna Quintana
Mar. 25 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
It's pretty obvious the Bridgerton family is well off. The Netflix series set in Regency London follows the upper-class siblings as they attempt to find suitable matches one by one.
In Season 1, Daphne Bridgerton landed the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett, and in Season 2, viewers will watch as heir to the Bridgerton fortune and eligible bachelor, Anthony, finally settles down.
Between the balls, impressive estates, and luxurious fashion, we know the Bridgertons are wealthy, but what about the actors who portray them?
Here is the Season 2 cast of Bridgerton ranked according to net worth:
Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown) — $30 million
While Julie Andrews just lends her voice to the Netflix series, it isn't a surprise that she is at the top of this list. With over 70 years in the entertainment business, one Academy Award — Best Actress for Mary Poppins — and the honor of damehood from Queen Elizabeth II, Andrews is worth an estimated $30, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset) — $11 million
Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne only makes a cameo in Season 2 of Bridgerton, but the role has landed her some major opportunities. She is set to star in the U.K. series Call My Agent alongside Helena Bonham Carter, so expect her reported $11 million net worth to keep growing.
Ruth Gemmell (Violet, Dowager Countess Bridgerton) — $8 million
Ruth Gemmell is best known for her role as Sarah Hughes alongside Colin Firth in the 1997 movie Fever Pitch. Her net worth? $8 million.
Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma) — $5 million
Making her debut in Season 2, Shelley Conn already had an impressive resume before landing the Netflix gig. The British actress' net worth, estimated at $5 million, is thanks to her long career in television and film.
Rupert Evans (Viscount Edmund Bridgerton) — $3 million
You might recognize Rupert Evans from TV shows such as Charmed or The Man in High Castle, which account for the majority of his $3 million net worth. In Bridgerton, he is portraying the late Viscount Edmund Bridgerton in Season 2 flashbacks.
Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) — $2.5 million
From Derry Girls to Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan is one of the brightest and most promising British actresses today. While her net worth is estimated at just $2.5 million, according to Pop Buzz, we expect that number to keep rising and rising.
Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) — $1.5 million
The leading man of the series, Jonathan Bailey, is making a name for himself on television and film. As of 2022, his net worth is estimated at $1.5 million, but an exact figure isn't known.
Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) — $1.5 million
As Lady Danbury, Adjoa Andoh steals the spotlight. Before Bridgerton, she starred in Doctor Who, Invictus, and more recently, The Witcher. Acting since the early '90s, Andoh's net worth is estimated at $1.5 million.
Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) — $1.5 million
The younger sibling of Anthony — and soon to be the center of his own love story on the Netflix series — Colin Bridgerton's portrayer Luke Newton is worth a reported $1.5 million. Not too shabby for the actor who got his first role in 2010.
Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton) — $1.5 million
Eloise Bridgerton is played by Claudia Jessie, who, unlike her on-screen character, doesn't need to depend on her family. Her net worth is estimated at $1.5 million just like her TV brothers.
Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) — $1 million
Luke Thompson plays the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, and his reported net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million, according to reports.
Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma) — $400,000
Simone Ashley has only been acting for six years — her first role was in the 2016 U.K. series Wolfblood — so her net worth, now estimated at $400,000, will definitely increase as her career goes on.
Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) — $200,000
Just like her on-screen sister, Charithra Chandran has only been acting professionally for one year, and Bridgerton is her first major role. Her net worth, now estimated at $200,000, won't stay that way for long.
Watch Bridgerton on Netflix now.