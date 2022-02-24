Bret Baier and His Wife Have Been Through the Wringer With Their Son’s Health Battle

As Bret’s personal website recounts, he and Amy met in Oct. 2002 when mutual friends set them up on a blind date, thinking they were a “perfect match.” Amy flew from Chicago to meet Bret on that first rendezvous, a double date at a Rolling Stones concert. “I had zero expectations,” Amy recalled to Naples Illustrated, “but I got back on the plane thinking I’d met someone very special. And when Bret dropped me off at the airport, he told his best friend, ‘I am going to marry her.’”