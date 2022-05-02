Tennis Legend Boris Becker Faces Jail Time, Net Worth Takes a Tumble

Boris Becker enjoyed an early and rapid rise to stardom in the tennis world and became a professional in West Germany at age 17. As the son of the founder of a tennis center, Becker learned the sport at a young age. He held the distinction of being the youngest-ever winner of the men’s singles division at Wimbledon in 1985. He won subsequent Wimbledon championships and Australian Opens. He became infamous for his temper on the court, his flings with various women, and financial failures.

Birthdate: November 22, 1967

Birthplace: (formerly) West Germany

Education: Helmholtz-Gymnasium of Heidelberg (secondary education)

Former Spouses: Barbara Feltus Becker, Sharlely (Lilly) Becker-Kerssenberg

Children: 3 (two with first wife Barbara, and one with Russian model Angela Ermokova)