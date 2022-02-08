Before launching her now-iconic SkinnyGirl brand, Bethenny had a baking business called "BethennyBakes," which focused on "healthy" cookies and meal delivery.

However, everything changed for Bethenny when she created a pre-packaged margarita line called SkinnyGirl Margaritas. She ultimately started her company SkinnyGirl, which has expanded to include everything from candy and popcorn to shapewear and jeans.