Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?

Barry Weiss is a longtime hunter of antiques and treasures within people’s storage units. He amassed significant wealth through his 25-year wholesale produce business and then focused on finding valuable items in storage units, which took him to stardom on A&E reality program Storage Wars.

Barry Weiss and his career over the years

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Barry Weiss first had a 25-year career working in the wholesale produce business alongside his brother. Following his retirement from that track, he began focusing his energy on storage hunting—checking out abandoned storage units for unique pieces of exceptional monetary value.

After a few years of traveling, Weiss had the opportunity to be a part of Storage Wars thanks to his acquaintance with Thom Beers, the show's narrator and executive producer. His extensive knowledge of antiques from all eras served him well on the A&E reality program, where he appeared from 2010 until 2013, the first four seasons.

Source: Getty Images Barry Weiss at an A&E event in 2012.

During his time as a key cast member of Storage Wars, Weiss was known as "The Collector". He had a unique approach to locating great finds within storage units, even resorting to tactics such as using a psychic, night-vision goggles, and a remote-controlled helicopter.

The premise of Storage Wars is that the contents of storage units and storage lockers in the state of California may be sold via auction after three months of unpaid rent. Professional buyers such as Weiss visit these storage units and bid on the items as a single lot without being able to see the entire contents.

