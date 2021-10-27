Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This SeasonBy Kathryn Underwood
Oct. 27 2021, Published 10:11 a.m. ET
Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
Barry Weiss
Reality TV Star, Storage Hunter
Net worth: $10 Million
Barry Weiss is a longtime hunter of antiques and treasures within people’s storage units. He amassed significant wealth through his 25-year wholesale produce business and then focused on finding valuable items in storage units, which took him to stardom on A&E reality program Storage Wars.
Barry Weiss and his career over the years
According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Barry Weiss first had a 25-year career working in the wholesale produce business alongside his brother. Following his retirement from that track, he began focusing his energy on storage hunting—checking out abandoned storage units for unique pieces of exceptional monetary value.
After a few years of traveling, Weiss had the opportunity to be a part of Storage Wars thanks to his acquaintance with Thom Beers, the show's narrator and executive producer. His extensive knowledge of antiques from all eras served him well on the A&E reality program, where he appeared from 2010 until 2013, the first four seasons.
During his time as a key cast member of Storage Wars, Weiss was known as "The Collector". He had a unique approach to locating great finds within storage units, even resorting to tactics such as using a psychic, night-vision goggles, and a remote-controlled helicopter.
The premise of Storage Wars is that the contents of storage units and storage lockers in the state of California may be sold via auction after three months of unpaid rent. Professional buyers such as Weiss visit these storage units and bid on the items as a single lot without being able to see the entire contents.
Weiss left the show in 2013, not because of any major issue with compensation or the job itself, but because he "wanted to leave while it was still popular." He also graced A&E again with his own show, Barry'd Treasure, which ran for eight episodes in 2014. In 2015, he showed up for a similar show, Storage Wars: Barry Fights Back.
Was Barry Weiss seriously injured?
Weiss was injured in a motorcycle accident in April 2019. That incident resulted in multiple surgeries and a hospital stay of almost two months. He has since recovered.
Barry Weiss's net worth
The reality star's estimated net worth is $10 million today, thanks to his passion for collecting valuable antiques as well as his career in wholesale produce and Storage Wars. His home is a $1.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills.
Weiss is making a return to the reality show in Season 14. A trailer for the new season features Weiss in his black 1939 Lincoln Zephyr, asking castmates, "Did you miss me?"