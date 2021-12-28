Amy Slaton: What's the YouTuber and '1000-lb Sister' Star's Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Dec. 28 2021, Published 9:13 a.m. ET
Amy Slaton, one of the stars of TLC's 1000-lb Sisters, also has a successful YouTube channel primarily featuring makeup tutorials. Together with her sister Tammy Slaton, she appears on a TLC program documenting their journey attempting to lose weight. The show's first episode premiered on January 1, 2020. How much is Slaton worth today?
Amy Slaton
YouTuber, Reality TV Star
Net worth: $250,000
Amy Slaton, a YouTube content creator and reality television star, brings the life of an obese person into the spotlight. She and her sister Tammy Slaton weighed a combined total of over 1,000 pounds at the beginning of the TLC show "1000-lb Sisters" and the show follows their lives and weight-loss struggles and successes. Slaton's YouTube channel offers makeup tips and tutorials.
Birthdate: October 28, 1987
Spouse: Michael Halterman
Children: Gage
What's Amy Slaton's net worth?
Slaton has an estimated net worth of $250,000 from income earned on the TLC show as well as through her YouTube channel. The channel, where she now goes by Amy Slaton-Halterman since her marriage, has 477,000 subscribers as of December 2021.
Amy Slaton's weight loss journey is documented on "1000-lb Sisters."
On TLC, the Slaton sisters' weight loss journey is documented on their reality series 1000-lb Sisters. Named due to the sisters tipping the scales at a combined 1,000 pounds, their goal throughout most of the show is to lose enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery.
Now in its third season, the show started airing at the beginning of 2020. The topics covered in the reality series include the struggles of both sisters to follow diet and exercise plans to lose weight, along with the relationship between the sisters and their respective personal lives.
Is Amy Slaton married?
Slaton is married to her high-school sweetheart Michael Halterman. The pair tied the knot for the first time in 2019 in a courthouse ceremony that sister Tammy didn't attend due to health problems. In a much more public event, Slaton and Halterman had a more traditional wedding that aired in Season 1 of 1000-lb Sisters.
Slaton and her husband welcomed son Gage following her successful weight loss and bariatric surgery. A portion of her YouTube channel now focuses on her infant son and milestones like "getting to hold gage for the first time," which she posted in March 2021.
Have Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton managed to lose weight?
The Slaton sisters haven't experienced the same level of success in achieving their weight-loss goals. Tammy, who started at the higher weight of the two at 605 pounds (compared to Amy's 406 pounds), has struggled with following her weight loss plans.
Tammy checked into a food addiction rehabilitation facility during the series and even lost about 60 pounds over 8 weeks there. However, she left the facility earlier than planned and gained some of that weight back soon after.
Amy expressed concern that her sister isn't following her doctor's recommendations for improving her health. "Tammy’s clearly not ready to lose the weight," she said in a recent clip from the TLC show. She also appeared to be considering moving her family out of the home they have shared with Tammy.