Allianz Controversy: What’s Going On With the Hedge Fund?

As reported by Bloomberg, when the market crashed in February 2020, investors in certain Allianz hedge funds (called Structured Alpha Funds) expected their investments to pull through. However, Allianz couldn’t keep its investment vehicles afloat while the market was down for a number of weeks. The funds showed an inability to withstand strong volatility. Two funds liquidated and Allianz continued to deconstruct the others. Ultimately, $15 billion worth of Allianz funds collapsed.