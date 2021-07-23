How Nasdaq, Inc. CEO Adena Friedman Made Her Millions

Adena Friedman, a 52-year-old businesswoman, has had a long and prosperous career, most of which was spent at Nasdaq . For a few years, she worked at The Carlyle Group before returning to Nasdaq in 2014 as president.

At the beginning of 2017, Friedman’s tenure as the CEO at Nasdaq started. There had been a long-held expectation that she would succeed Robert Greifeld in the top executive role. How's the compensation determined for the CEO of a major exchange?

Adena Friedman's career path

Friedman first joined Nasdaq in 1993 and held several key roles at the exchange. At Nasdaq, Friedman served as the head of data products as well as the chief financial officer. She remained at Nasdaq until 2011.

At that time, Friedman took the role of chief financial officer at The Carlyle Group, an investment firm, not long before the firm’s IPO on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

In 2014, Friedman returned to Nasdaq as the president and eventually added the role of chief operating officer. In 2017, she was promoted to the CEO of Nasdaq and made history as the first female head of a global exchange.

Greifeld, Friedman’s predecessor at Nasdaq, had taken the firm from a single exchange to a global markets operator trading stocks and options. Greifeld stated at the time of the leadership change, “Adena has played an instrumental role in building this organization into one of the most innovative leaders, with a tremendous disruptive spirit,” according to The New York Times.

