Adam Weitsman’s Impressive Net Worth Is From Recycling Business

Adam Weitsman has made a name and significant wealth for himself through expanding on the entrepreneurship started by his grandfather starting in 1938. The 53-year-old is the owner and CEO of a successful scrap metal shredding and recycling company, Upstate Shredding-Weitsman Recycling .

The original business founded by Weitsman’s grandfather Ben was an auto parts company with a small scrapyard called Ben Weitsman & Son, Inc. In 1996, Weitsman thought of his own company and soon purchased 17 acres in Owego, N.Y., for the shredding plant. Upstate Shredding-Weitsman Recycling is privately held.

Upstate Shredding-Weitsman Recycling keeps expanding.

Upstate Shredding-Weitsman Recycling has become an industry leader that currently operates in 15 locations across New York and Pennsylvania. Weitsman acquired the family business in 2005 and also acquired other companies to keep expanding.

Article continues below advertisement

The firm won the Industry Leadership Award in Scrap and Recycling from S&P Global Platts at their Global Metals Awards in 2014 and 2016. In 2015 and 2016, American Metal Market named Upstate Shredding the Scrap Company of the Year in the large company category.

Article continues below advertisement

Upstate Shredding aims to be environmentally friendly. Most of the operations at the Owego plant are conducted indoors to reduce environmental impact. The use of foam rather than water for shredding is also meant to suppress dust and reduce fire risk, the company website states.

According to Metal Recycling Market, the market for metal recycling like Upstate Shredding offers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8 percent from 2020 to 2025 (from $52.1 billion in 2019 to $76.1 billion by 2025).