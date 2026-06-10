Why Kelvin Leung Chose AI Over a Promising Traditional Finance Career Kelvin Leung is a mathematician and quantitative specialist who previously worked at Optiver, one of the world's leading proprietary trading firms. By Mark Pygas June 10 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Kelvin Leung

For decades, the financial sector has thrived by recruiting exceptional analytical talent, providing access to vast amounts of data and capital, and allowing those individuals to uncover opportunities hidden from the broader market. Today, a growing number of those same professionals are redirecting their expertise toward a different frontier: artificial intelligence.

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One notable example is Kelvin Leung, a mathematician and quantitative specialist who previously worked at Optiver, one of the world's leading proprietary trading firms. After contributing to the development and expansion of trading strategies within the company's U.S. equity options division, Leung made a surprising career move. Instead of continuing along this promising path, he decided to leave and launch an AI-focused hedge fund.

His decision highlights a broader trend unfolding across the financial industry. Increasingly, quantitative experts are viewing artificial intelligence not merely as a sector worth investing in, but as a transformational force capable of creating entirely new opportunities over the next decade.

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A Strong Foundation in Mathematics and Trading

Leung's journey began at the University of Cambridge, where he completed both undergraduate and postgraduate studies in mathematics. In 2022, he joined Optiver's Amsterdam office, entering a field that attracts some of the world's most talented quantitative thinkers.

Like many professionals in quantitative trading, he was attracted by the intellectual rigor of financial markets. The industry demands expertise in probability theory, statistics, risk analysis, and decision-making under uncertainty. Every strategy is tested continuously by real-world market conditions, creating an environment where performance is measured objectively and immediately.

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During his time at Optiver, Leung worked extensively on U.S. equity options strategies. He helped create new trading signals and played a role in scaling systems that eventually became significant contributors within the firm's operations. By conventional standards, he was building the type of career many finance professionals aspire to achieve.

The Growing Appeal of Artificial Intelligence

While technology companies and venture capital firms often dominate discussions about AI, a less visible trend has been emerging behind the scenes. Quantitative finance professionals are increasingly drawn toward the sector because many of their core skills transfer naturally to evaluating AI-related opportunities. Statistical analysis, probabilistic reasoning, signal detection, and disciplined risk management are highly relevant in both domains.

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For Leung, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence became impossible to overlook.“AI is moving faster than anything I’ve seen,” he says. “The pace of development is staggering, and it’s only accelerating. This is the most transformative technology of our lifetime, and I wanted to be part of it rather than watch from the sidelines.”His view reflects a growing belief among investors and entrepreneurs that AI represents a long-term technological shift rather than a temporary market trend.

What Investors Can Learn from This Trend

Leung's story extends beyond the career decision of a single trader. It may serve as an indicator of a larger shift taking place within financial markets. When professionals whose careers revolve around probability, market inefficiencies, and identifying future opportunities begin concentrating their efforts on a particular field, investors often take notice.

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The migration of talent toward artificial intelligence suggests that many experts believe the long-term impact of the technology is still not fully appreciated by the broader market. At the same time, success is far from guaranteed. Competition remains intense, the AI ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and building a successful investment firm presents its own set of challenges.

Leung recognizes those uncertainties.“There’s certainly going to be a lot more uncertainty and challenges,” he says. “But I think it’s going to be an incredible journey regardless.”

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Watching Where Talent Moves

Historically, investors have monitored capital flows to identify emerging opportunities. Today, talent flows may be equally informative. The movement of highly skilled quantitative professionals into artificial intelligence could signal where significant innovation and value creation are likely to occur in the years ahead.