10 Fun (and Free) Pumpkin Patches to Visit Near You This Fall
One of the best things you can do during the fall season is to visit your neighborhood pumpkin patch.
Not only are there fun activities such as hay rides and corn mazes, but you can also shop for the perfect pumpkin to carve or decorate your front porch.
And luckily for autumn lovers, most major cities have a few pumpkin patches to choose from that are completely free to visit!
Here is a list of 10 fun and free pumpkin patches near you in 2022:
New York City — Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm
You will have to take a short car ride (about an hour) to visit this Wilkens Fruit and Fir Farm in Yorktown Heights, but it is definitely worth it. Wilkens has been open for more than 100 years and offers activities such as apple picking, a corn maze, and of course, pumpkin picking.
However, don't forget to try their famous apple cider donuts!
The pumpkin patch is open Wednesdays-Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Los Angeles — Shawn's Pumpkin Patch
Admission is free at Shawn's Pumpkin Patch in West LA. However, you will have to pay if you want to enjoy attractions such as the petting zoo ($4), pumpkin bounce house ($4), and pony rides ($8).
Shawn's is open Tuesday through Sunday, and hours vary.
Chicago — Didier Farms
Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms runs from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, and admission is free. Tickets must be purchased for activities and rides at the venue, however, there are free activities daily.
Houston — Horizon Pumpkin Patch
Admission is free to the Horizon Pumpkin Patch, however, donations are encouraged to help raise money for the local non-profit organization, Creative Dreams.
Visitors should also expect some fun new additions this year, according to the website.
Philadelphia — Linvilla Orchards
Tickets are not required if you are going to Linvilla Orchards (located in Media, Pa.) to check out Pumpkinland, shop in the farm market or garden center, or visit the animals.
The pumpkin patch is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Seattle — Carleton Farm
Located in Lake Stevens (approximately a 40-minute car ride from Seattle), Carleton Farm is a "no frills pumpkin patch" that is open to the public at no charge.
Along with picking pumpkins, visitors can also visit the animals and concessions for free. Carleton Farm is open Friday through Sunday only!
Washington D.C. — Gaver Farm
Tickets are not required for picking pumpkins or hay rides at Gaver Farm, located in Mount Airy, Md. The 12-acre pumpkin patch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, and there is also an apple orchard on-site if you want to pick your own.
Atlanta — Burt's Farm
Admission and parking are free at Burt's Farm, located just outside of Atlanta. The pumpkin patch is open until Nov. 10, and hayrides are also available for $6.50.
Denver — Maize in the City
Maize in the City offers free admission, but attractions such as the corn maze will cost extra. However, if you are looking for great photo opportunities or pumpkin picking, definitely check them out.
Nashville — Walden Pumpkin Farm
The family-run and seasonal Walden Pumpkin Farm is located in Smyrna, Tenn., and offers free admission and parking. Visitors will be able to enjoy free activities such as the animal barn and hay maze — plus visit the farm's selection of pumpkins.
However, no pets are allowed!
Are you ready to plan your next pumpkin patch outing yet?