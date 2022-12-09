Manny Khoshbin Is a Top Influencer and Real Estate Investor, and His Net Worth Proves It

Manny Khoshbin is an Iranian American businessman who came to the U.S. when he was 14 years old. He has built up his business over the years and says he has bought and sold over $1 billion worth of commercial real estate. On social media, it's obvious that he's a car enthusiast who is proud of his financial success.

Birthdate: Jan. 14, 1971

Birthplace: Iran

Companies: Contrarian Academy, The Khoshbin Company, Inc.

Spouse: Leyla Milani

Children: 2