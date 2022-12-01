Hakeem Jeffries Is the Newly Elected Democratic House Leader

Hakeem Jeffries is an American politician and attorney. He was a member of the New York State Assembly from the 57th District from 2007 until 2012. He introduced over 70 bills while serving in the state legislature. On Jan. 3, 2013, he assumed the office of a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from New York’s 8th district. He has been chosen as the new House Democratic leader for 2023.

Birthdate: Aug. 4, 1970

Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Education: BA from Binghamton University; MPP from Georgetown University; JD from New York University

Spouse: Kennisandra Arciniegas

Children: 2