Rising Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe Defeats Champ Rafael Nadal at 2022 U.S. Open

After a match lasting three and a half hours, American tennis pro Frances Tiafoe knocked Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal out of the fourth round of the U.S. Open, defeating the 22-time Grand Slam champ 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, and 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y., on Monday, Sept. 5.

At 24 years old, Tiafoe is now the youngest American tennis player to advance to the U.S. Open quarterfinals in more than a decade and a half. Now, he’ll face Russia’s Andrey Rublev in a match on Wednesday, Sept. 7.