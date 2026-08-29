Pavan Agarwal Thinks the Mortgage Industry Has a Simple Problem Nobody Wants to Admit The most common word borrowers use to describe the mortgage process is not "overwhelming." It is not "complicated." By Market Realist Team Aug. 29 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET Source: Pavan Agarwal

The most common word borrowers use to describe the mortgage process is not "overwhelming." It is not "complicated." According to Zillow, Consumer Housing Trends Report 2025, 31 percent of first-time buyers describe the process as very stressful. The word that comes up most often, in surveys conducted across the past decade, is "stressful." Pavan Agarwal thinks this is a structure and design failure, and he has spent most of his career trying to fix it.

Article continues below advertisement

Agarwal is the CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, one of the largest privately held lenders in the country, and the founder of AngelAi®, a platform built specifically around the idea that getting a mortgage should not feel like something you need to survive. The platform is available free to consumers on iOS, Android, and the web. It handles documentation in natural language, processes questions without judgment, and responds in more than 100 languages. The business model runs through wholesale lending, not through charging the borrower.

He applies a test to every product decision: can a grandmother use it? He means it literally. People with no prior experience navigating financial software, no comfort with industry terminology, and no access to advisors who can walk them through it. AngelAi was built to clear that bar. According to Agarwal, people in exactly that position have completed the entire home financing process through it without assistance.

Article continues below advertisement

The design philosophy is personal. Agarwal still talks about the first day he walked into elementary school after his family arrived in California from India in 1975. He was five years old. "I ran home to mom," he said. "I said, Mama, Mama, I can't believe this. They have this dial. You turn this dial and clean water comes out and you can drink all you want." He came from a place that did not have that. It felt like paradise.

His father Hari Agarwal had founded a mortgage business in 1980 by the time Pavan was ten. Pavan and his sisters grew up around it the way immigrant kids grow up around the family table, doing whatever the business needed. Mowing lawns, painting walls, handing out flyers, working the phones. There was no clear line between the family and the company. Pavan has said that his father's strongest principle as a real estate broker was that he never held back information from clients, even when it cost the sale, because what mattered was that each family made a good investment. That principle has become the operating standard at Sun West.

Article continues below advertisement

AngelAi is the technical expression of the same principle. Agarwal has consistently argued that the complexity of the mortgage process is the problem, not a feature of it, and that technology is the right tool for eliminating that complexity rather than digitizing it. The system pioneered what Celligence LLC trademarked as Empathetic Technology, a layer that detects users' emotional state in real time.

It reassures borrowers when it senses nervousness and escalates the conversation to a human executive when it senses frustration. Sun West fully warrants every underwriting decision the platform produces, which means the lending institution itself stands behind the AI's output rather than disclaiming responsibility for it.

Article continues below advertisement

The mission has extended beyond the platform. During the COVID-19 crisis, Sun West donated more than 15,000 face shields to medical workers across the country. Agarwal was nominated for a national philanthropy award in 2022 for his work with The Autism Community in Action. AngelAi sponsors a roster of athletes and performers whose stories embody the brand promise of Nothing Is Beyond ReachTM:

Para-Surfing World Champion Aleli Medina, 2025 World Series of Poker Main Event winner Michael Mizrachi, Boxing Hall of Famer “Sugar” Shane Mosley, and award-winning comedian Russell Peters. Each was brought into the partnership by Agarwal personally.

Article continues below advertisement

What Agarwal has built, in the end, is a mortgage platform that operates on the same principle his father operated on for four decades. The borrower's interest comes first. The technology absorbs the complexity rather than passing it to the borrower. The lender stands behind the decision rather than disclaiming it. The system was designed for the grandmother who has saved her whole life for a home, not for the executive who has the language and the advisors and the patience to navigate the process the industry has historically required.