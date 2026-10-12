MortgageFree Canada Shares 5 Questions Landlords Should Answer Before Renewing a Mortgage From prepayment limits to future repairs, Zac Lofeudo looks at what landlords should consider before locking in another term. By Market Realist Team Oct. 12 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET Source: Zac Lofeudo

From prepayment limits to future repairs, Zac Lofeudo looks at what landlords should consider before locking in another term.

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A mortgage renewal offer arrives with a rate, a payment and a deadline. For a landlord juggling the mortgage on a family home with rental loans, getting it signed can feel like another job crossed off the list. Repairs and tenant turnover already take up enough time. CMHC’s 2026 Mortgage Consumer Survey found that 35% of renewers faced higher payments, with an average increase of $375 a month. For landlords carrying both rental loans and a home mortgage, renewal also presents a decision about how much cash each property requires and which debt should receive additional payments.

Zac Lofeudo, who leads MortgageFree Canada, focuses on the terms an owner will have to live with after accepting an offer. He says a landlord's plans for the properties deserve attention before another mortgage term begins. "A sale two years into a five-year term can get expensive," Zac says. "If selling is already a possibility, the penalty deserves some attention before the mortgage is signed."

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1. How much room does the payment leave each month?

The mortgage payment is predictable. A vacant unit or a repair bill is harder to schedule. Zac says a payment that absorbs nearly all the rent can leave an owner relying on their salary whenever something goes wrong at the property. At renewal, Zac favours returning a rental mortgage to a 30-year amortization where the lender permits it and the borrower qualifies. Lower required payments can free cash to reduce the mortgage used to buy the family home, whose interest is generally not deductible.

Interest on borrowing used to buy or improve a rental can be deductible under CRA rules. Paying down rental principal reduces leverage and puts more of the owner’s capital into the same property. Zac prioritizes additional home mortgage payments instead.

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2. Where would the money for a major repair come from?

Property equity can look reassuring on paper. Accessing it requires an approved borrowing arrangement. A landlord expecting to use a home equity line of credit for repairs needs to understand the available limit and the cost of carrying the balance. FCAC distinguishes between HELOCs combined with a mortgage and standalone HELOCs. With a combined arrangement, available credit increases as mortgage principal is repaid; a standalone limit does not. Interest-only payments leave the borrowed principal outstanding. Most HELOCs have variable rates, so the cost of financing a repair can rise.

“Paying off the rental mortgage does not mean you can borrow it back with the same deduction,” Zac says. “If the new money pays down your home or covers personal spending, that interest is not deductible. It depends on what the new borrowing funds.”

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3. Is a sale or move likely before the term ends?

A landlord may intend to keep a rental for years while expecting to move out of the family home much sooner. Zac says the home mortgage and the rental mortgage may need different terms. Choosing the same term for both does not mean either one fits the owner's plans. A portable mortgage can be transferred to another home, subject to lender restrictions. An owner who expects to move needs to check those restrictions; breaking the contract can carry a prepayment penalty.

Zac factors in what it could cost to leave the mortgage early when comparing offers. A lower rate can look less attractive if the owner expects to sell before the term ends and faces a large penalty for doing so.

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4. Will the contract allow the extra payments planned?

Zac recommends directing extra cash toward the mortgage used to buy the family home, including money freed by lower rental payments. The home mortgage needs sufficient prepayment room for that plan. Payment increases and lump sums have limits; exceeding them can trigger a penalty. The permitted amounts and timing need to match the planned transfers.

For a landlord considering rental cash damming, that comparison includes the rental income intended for additional home mortgage repayments. MortgageFree Canada checks the proposed transfers against the lender’s limits and payment schedule. The team also examines the borrowing arrangement needed to cover eligible rental expenditures. A mortgage that restricts the planned prepayments, or a credit facility that cannot support the expense borrowing, can affect whether the arrangement is workable.

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5. Does staying with the current lender still make sense?

Renewal does not require staying with the same lender. Switching requires approval from the new lender and can involve appraisal, registration or other fees. FCAC recommends shopping a few months before the existing term ends.