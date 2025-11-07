“The Comeback Era” — A Must-Listen Podcast from Warrior Network Agency Just in Time for the Holidays Whether you’re winding down from the holiday rush or prepping for a motivated reboot in the new year, The Comeback Era is designed to spark momentum. By Market Realist Team Nov. 7 2025, Published 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Warrior Network Agency

As the final weeks of the year roll in, there’s no better time to settle in with a new podcast that promises inspiration, authenticity and real-talk for anyone gearing up for their next chapter.

Enter The Comeback Era, hosted by Kayla Rae Reid and Caroline Lunny and produced by Warrior Network Agency. Whether you’re winding down from the holiday rush or prepping for a motivated reboot in the new year, this series is designed to spark momentum.

Meet the Hosts

Kayla Rae Reid has re-defined what it means to pivot and rise. Former Playboy Playmate of the Month, realtor and social influencer, Kayla has built a public narrative around resilience, reinvention and owning your evolution.

Caroline Lunny brings her own powerful story to the mic. A former Miss Massachusetts USA and reality-TV alum, Caroline has become an advocate for personal growth, fertility awareness and lifestyle empowerment.

Together, they make a compelling duo: one voice steeped in public reinvention, the other rooted in lived openness and transformation. What they share is a commitment to telling stories of comeback, not just success.

What “The Comeback Era” Is All About

Created by the Warrior Network Agency, this podcast dives into the moments that often go unspoken: the setbacks, the pause-buttons, the quiet decisions, and the bold moves that follow. It isn’t about being perfect, it’s about being real. Each episode features guests from a variety of fields from entrepreneurship and wellness to creative fields and personal development who share how they rallied, rebuilt and redefined their paths.

Listeners can expect: Candid conversations about pivots and second acts

Tools and tactics for re-imagining goals and building forward

Behind-the-scenes insight into how growth happens after the “big moment”

Holiday-timed episodes to reflect on this year and activate for the next

Why It’s the Perfect Holiday Playlist

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. During the holiday season, as we reflect on the year past and set intentions for what’s next, “The Comeback Era” offers both solace and ignition. It gives listeners a space to rest, recalibrate and re-emerge with purpose. Whether you binge it by the fireplace or listen while wrapping gifts, it’s designed to align with a season of both end and beginning.

The podcast launches this December and will be available on all major platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and more. Warrior Network Agency will be rolling out bonus content, behind-the-scenes clips and a community forum for listeners to engage with the hosts and grow together.

