Is Tom Cruise Insured for All the Crazy Stunts He Does?

Cruise is known to do his own stunts, regardless of how harrowing they may be and whether the company insuring the film approves or not. When filming Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Cruise was adamant about doing a stunt where he hung off the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai. The insurance company for the movie was against the idea. So, Cruise reportedly fired the insurer and found a new insurance company that would cover the stunt.