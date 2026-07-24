How the Creators Inc Podcast Crashed Apple’s Business Charts Without a Network Behind It No studio deal, no ad budget, no legacy name. A weekly show taped in a Los Angeles creator house just cracked the top 15 in Business on Apple Podcasts, and the shows it passed have entire staffs. By Reese Watson July 24 2026, Published 6:32 p.m. ET Source: Creators Inc

Apple’s Business podcast chart is where the suits live. Investing gurus, productivity empires, shows with the word money in the title and a research team behind every episode. The names rotate, the type does not. Which is what makes this week’s chart interesting: sitting inside the top 15, as of 7/22/2026, is a show with no network behind it, taped not in a broadcast studio but in a creator house in Los Angeles, hosted by the guy who manages internet talent for a living.

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The Creators Inc Podcast is hosted by Andy Bachman, founder of Creators Inc, the creator management company known for turning the wildest corner of the creator economy into a real business. By the company’s own count, the show has climbed from the far side of the rankings to No. 36 and then into Apple’s Business top 15 within days, with YouTube pushing episodes into its trending placements over the same stretch.

The obvious question is how. Podcasting’s dirty secret is that distribution usually beats content: the shows at the top mostly start there, launched off an existing audience, a network slot, or a marketing budget. The Creators Inc Podcast had none of those. What it had was something harder to buy.

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Access. Bachman spent a decade operating behind the scenes of the creator economy, and the show is essentially that access with cameras on. Recent guests include Ryan Garcia, Offset, Ice T, and Sophie Rain, a mix of champions, chart-toppers, and internet phenomena that most bookers spend months chasing and Bachman texts. Episodes are taped where the guests already are: the Los Angeles creator house that doubles as the company’s production hub, where the industry’s biggest names record, shoot, and stay.

"We did not build a podcast. We built a room people want to be in," Bachman said. "The show is just the camera in the corner."

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The format does the rest. These are not press-tour interviews with a publicist watching the clock. They are long, candid conversations about money, influence, and how careers in the creator economy actually get built, hosted by someone who has managed those careers rather than reported on them. The audience can tell the difference, and so, apparently, can the algorithm.

There is something fitting about the category, too. The creator economy spent a decade being dismissed as a sideshow, kids with ring lights, not a real industry. Now one of its operators is parked on the business charts between the finance shows and the productivity giants. That is roughly the moment an industry stops being a punchline.

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A fair caution: podcast charts are volatile, and the graveyard of shows that spiked and vanished is enormous. What separates a moment from a media property is the pipeline, and this one appears deliberately unhurried. Big-name episodes are released on a schedule rather than rushed out to chase a number, a discipline most hot-start shows never manage.

"Charts are a scoreboard, not a strategy," Bachman said. "The strategy is that the most interesting people in this economy keep walking through our door. As long as that is true, the numbers take care of themselves."

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It also fits a pattern. This is the same company that staged one of the most talked about shows at Miami Swim Week this year and is preparing a New York Fashion Week debut in September. A management firm doing runway shows and climbing the business charts sounds strange until you see the through line: build the infrastructure, own the room, and the culture comes to you.