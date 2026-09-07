A Winning Bet: Vegas At Par Delivers Big for Canadians In Downtown Las Vegas D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino treated Canadian guests with Vegas At Par, a promotion that treated $1 CAD as $1 USD at hotel. By Reese Watson Sept. 7 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET Source: Vegas

What started as a bold way to welcome Canadian travelers to Las Vegas turned into an eight-month success story for downtown, generating millions in gaming activity, thousands of hotel stays, and an enthusiastic response from visitors and locals alike.

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January through August, Circa Resort & Casino, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino rolled out the red carpet for Canadian guests with Vegas At Par, a first-of-its-kind promotion that treated $1 CAD as $1 USD across hotel stays, gaming and select beverage offerings. The idea was simple: eliminate the sting of the exchange rate and give Canadians even more reason to make a trip to downtown Las Vegas. The payoff was anything but small.

Over the course of the promotion, more than 120,000 Canadian visitors came through the participating properties, contributing to an impressive 80% increase in Canadian visitation. Those guests generated more than $20 million in slot coin-in and booked over 8,000 hotel room nights; proving that an offer designed around meaningful guest value could translate into significant financial impact. “Canadian travelers have always been an important part of downtown Las Vegas, and At Par reinforced just how strong that connection is,” said CEO Derek Stevens. “The response exceeded our expectations and showed that the right combination of value, flexibility and a uniquely downtown experience can have a tremendous impact.”

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At Par went far beyond a traditional hotel promotion. Canadian guests could receive the At Par room rate at check-in, redeem up to $500 CAD in slot promotional play at full U.S. dollar value and receive special beverage pricing at BarCanada at the D, Overhang at Circa, and Bar Prohibition! at Golden Gate. But some of the promotion’s most memorable moments came from the experiences built around it.

Source: Vegas

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BarCanada hosted a free open-bar watch party for the Canada vs. Morocco soccer match, while Canadian rock band Finger Eleven performed as part of the Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series before meeting fans at BarCanada. Canadian DJ Excision also brought two nights of music to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, with Canadian fans able to purchase tickets at the At Par rate. Even a piece of CEO Derek Stevens’ own connection to Canada became part of the campaign when Tunnel B-B-Q and Valerie’s Original Flavours brought their sauces to Las Vegas for a special tasting in collaboration with Circa’s Project BBQ.

The excitement extended beyond Canadian tourists. Las Vegas locals embraced the promotion too, joining watch parties, concerts and special events and helping create an atmosphere that made the campaign feel bigger than a currency offer. It became a celebration of the longstanding connection between Canada and Las Vegas; with downtown serving as the backdrop.