ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says we will 'take over the world' after investing in sauce holder

Mr. Wonderful asked for a ridiculous part of the business at first before changing his offer.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary with two of the three entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary with two of the three entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs who come up with simple solutions for everyday problems often gain a lot of attention and lucrative deals on “Shark Tank.” One such product that turned up on the show was a sauce holder. When the entrepreneurs pitched their solution for this problem and no one loved it more than Kevin O’Leary. He believed that he could “take over the world” with that business.

via GIPHY

 

The company is called Saucemoto, and its three founders were Tony Lahood, William Moujaes, and Michael Koury. They sought $45,000 for a 15% stake in their company. Their pitch was hilarious and entertaining to each of the five sharks. However, only two of them made offers. With only $77,000 in sales, Mark Cuban knew that it was going to be a lot of effort to make it big, and he didn’t want to do that. Barbara Corcoran simply did not believe that the rewards would be worth the time and effort. Lori Greiner never really got a chance to get an offer. The two sharks who did were O’Leary and Robert Herjavec. Mr. Wonderful made a ridiculous offer at first, asking for 50% of the entire business for $45,000. Obviously, the entrepreneurs did not accept, but he still made some strong points about what he could bring to the table.

Screenshot showing the Saucemoto product. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the Saucemoto product. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Herjavec made them a better offer as he wanted 40% for $45,000. However, he was more impressed by the entrepreneurs than the product. Mr. Wonderful then made a much more reasonable offer, asking for 25% of the business and becoming an equal partner. This was a more acceptable deal to the entrepreneurs, who did not take very long to say yes. “We are going to take over the world with this,” he said.

 

There were several hilarious moments throughout the segment, but perhaps the funniest was when Corcoran asked Tony Lahood if he was even excited about being on “Shark Tank.” Lahood’s natural speaking voice was a lot lower than that of his partners. It seemed like a match made in heaven, but the deal ultimately wasn’t made between the two parties. Lahood appeared on the "Everything Money" podcast to talk about what happened.

“Truth be told, we wanted to work with Kevin. We love Kevin. Kevin’s awesome. I mean, his team is amazing. Everyone who works with them is amazing. We just…you know, at the end of the day, we didn’t see eye to eye on some of the terms,” he said. The company has done well after its appearance on the show, as per a report in The Daily Meal

 

It’s not uncommon for companies with useful products to gain a lot of traction from their appearance on the show. Consistently making good products is the challenge. Saucemoto is still in business and sells the product in different colors now, and has a decent 4.6-star average customer rating on Amazon.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart customers urged to return eggs in massive nationwide recall — all key details revealed
WALMART
Walmart customers urged to return eggs in massive nationwide recall — all key details revealed
Several consumers have reportedly been affected by the bacteria and 21 have been hospitalized with severe complications.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says we will 'take over the world' after investing in sauce holder
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says we will 'take over the world' after investing in sauce holder
Mr. Wonderful asked for a ridiculous part of the business at first before changing his offer.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends big on Houdini's handcuffs — Chumlee ends up wearing them
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends big on Houdini's handcuffs — Chumlee ends up wearing them
Chum Lee had the cuffs on in front of a customer as Rick Harrison walked out of the store.
8 hours ago
Walmart customer who bought Great Value spinach makes a disturbing discovery after having a bite
WALMART
Walmart customer who bought Great Value spinach makes a disturbing discovery after having a bite
Other similar incidents have also been reported regarding food from big ticket retailers.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to look at the result as she's too nervous — fans find it 'cute'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to look at the result as she's too nervous — fans find it 'cute'
“Can I look that way?” Cheryl requested if she could close her eyes before the big reveal.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm floored' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe signed photo
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm floored' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe signed photo
She claimed that her uncle used to accompany Monroe on the piano and even drove her once.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away rejecting Rick Harrison's offer — minutes later, he returned to the store
The two did not agree on a deal the first time over $50, but things worked out in the end.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'that much?' after hearing the value of her 1915 horseshow pin
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'that much?' after hearing the value of her 1915 horseshow pin
The item belonged to the guest's grandmother who wore it at her own and her son's weddings.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants failed to get a deal just because judges thought they were 'too indecisive'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants failed to get a deal just because judges thought they were 'too indecisive'
The founder revealed how they ran out of inventory that was supposed to last for a whole summer.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $35,000 for his rare Nintendo cartridges and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $35,000 for his rare Nintendo cartridges and it went as expected
"Everybody wants them, and that's what drives the value up on these two games," an expert weight in on the possibilites.
2 days ago
'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000
“I won the jackpot!” Frasca exclaimed before the buzzer could time him out, concluding the game with a dream win.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $30,000 appraisal for his family heirloom and then refused to sell it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $30,000 appraisal for his family heirloom and then refused to sell it
The lamp originally belonged to the guest's godfather who cared deeply about him and his wife.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I did not expect that' after hearing the real value of her $3 banjo
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I did not expect that' after hearing the real value of her $3 banjo
The guests who had very little idea about the instrument weren't expecting to get a 2333x return.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player 'really scared' the viewers as he guessed answer just before time ran out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player 'really scared' the viewers as he guessed answer just before time ran out
The contestant got it wrong in his first guess but then fixed it just in time.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player reveals even Ken Jennings was stumped by a tricky question: 'He didn't know it...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player reveals even Ken Jennings was stumped by a tricky question: 'He didn't know it...'
Jennings confessed his ignorance to a contestant who shared the same on Reddit.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans just spotted Ken Jennings in Adam Sandler's new film: 'Play the Bob Barker role...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans just spotted Ken Jennings in Adam Sandler's new film: 'Play the Bob Barker role...'
Jennings would be following in the footsteps of Bob Barker, who appeared in the film's first edition.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison becomes a fanboy and spends big for rare 'Game of Thrones' copy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison becomes a fanboy and spends big for rare 'Game of Thrones' copy
Despite his love for the book, Harrison negotiated hard to bag a good deal.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets engaged on the show and then ends up winning a brand new car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant gets engaged on the show and then ends up winning a brand new car
The contestant won a trip to Bora Bora on Showcase, a good place for a honeymoon.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player keeps 'cursing' and makes Ryan Seacrest laugh despite losing $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player keeps 'cursing' and makes Ryan Seacrest laugh despite losing $40,000
The player was so hung up on the word that she almost said a bad word.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest says 'it’s all about the Benjamins' after getting more money than she expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest says 'it’s all about the Benjamins' after getting more money than she expected
The item she had brought to the shop was a signed picture of former US President Benjamin Harrison.
5 days ago