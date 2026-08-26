Inside The Safety Class That Takes 2 Days Resulting In $30 an Hour Shipyard Jobs Without a four-year degree, the topic of making money revolves around electricians, plumbers, or carpenters; however, there’s another industry that pays just as much. By Market Realist Team Aug. 26 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

When people talk about making substantial money without a four-year degree, the topic generally revolves around electricians, plumbers, or carpenters; however, there’s another industry that pays just as much, if not more, and receives considerably less attention, and that is the marine and shipbuilding business.

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Any major port or naval base in the nation is now in severe need of manpower. Starting salary for entry level shipyard workers typically ranges between $22 and $30 per hour. If you learn a specialty later on, such as welding or rigging, that amount can easily rise to $35 to $45 per hour. With frequent overtime, first year employees may expect to earn between $60,000 and $80,000. So you might ask: what's the catch? You may not need a diploma, but you cannot simply stroll in and start working.

Because safety in this business is closely regulated by federal standards, shipyards will not allow anybody to enter without proof of safety training. If you apply without it, you have a much lower chance of getting in.

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For most beginners, the OSHA 10-Hour Maritime course is the easiest way to get beyond this. It is a brief course that covers the fundamentals of worksite safety, such as identifying risks, using personal protection equipment (PPE), preventing falls, and working in tight areas. Once completed, you will receive an official OSHA card proving to employers that you understand how to keep safe around on vessel.

For those seeking better paid safety leadership positions, the OSHA 30-Hour Maritime course delves further into site rules and hazard management. Obtaining certification provides job searchers a significant edge because businesses do not have to spend time or money educating them from the beginning.

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The fundamental reason this works so quickly is that companies face severe financial consequences. Federal OSHA penalties for having uncertified personnel on a job site can easily total tens of thousands of dollars per violation. On top of that, tight project deadlines mean lost money every day a crew lacks staff. Shipyard companies do not want to spend their own time and budget paying to train raw recruits while waiting days for them to be cleared. When a hiring manager sees an applicant with an OSHA card already listed on their CV, that individual moves straight to the head of the line because they represent zero compliance risk and can start working right away.