Why Bizee Is Betting on the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs With Codie Sanchez The traditional path to building a career is changing. Entrepreneurship remains a significant part of that shift, with the rate of new entrepreneurs increasing in 2025 and remaining above pre-pandemic levels By Reese Watson Sept. 11 2026, Updated 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Codie Sanchez

The traditional path to building a career is changing. Entrepreneurship remains a significant part of that shift, with the rate of new entrepreneurs increasing in 2025 and remaining above pre-pandemic levels, according to the Kauffman Foundation. For many, entrepreneurship is less about launching the next billion-dollar startup and more about creating a business of their own.

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That distinction is at the heart of a partnership between Bizee and entrepreneur, investor and creator Codie Sanchez, bringing together Bizee’s resources for business owners with Sanchez’s focus on entrepreneurship, business ownership and financial independence. The partnership also comes with a tangible investment in entrepreneurs: Bizee is launching a $100,000 business grant initiative, with four entrepreneurs set to receive $25,000 each to help take their businesses to the next level.

For Bizee, the partnership builds on a role the company has played for more than two decades: helping people turn the decision to become an entrepreneur into an actual business — and giving them resources to keep moving forward once they do.

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More People Are Exploring Business Ownership

The entrepreneurial landscape looks different from what it did even a few years ago. Technology, social media, e-commerce and digital tools have created more ways for individuals to reach customers and build companies without the infrastructure that was once required.

At the same time, entrepreneurship increasingly encompasses more than the traditional startup model. Someone can build a company from scratch, turn a side project into a business, acquire an existing company or create a small business designed around financial independence and greater control over their career.

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That broader definition of entrepreneurship is particularly relevant to Sanchez, whose Contrarian Thinking platform helps people buy, build and grow small businesses. "There are so many people who want to build a business but don't always know where to start or have access to the resources they need to take that first step," Sanchez said. Her partnership with Bizee is designed around making that step more accessible and actionable.

Source: Codie Sanchez

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Bizee Has Seen the First Step at Scale

Bizee has a unique perspective on the growth of business ownership. Since its founding, the company says it has helped more than one million entrepreneurs with business formation, providing services and resources designed to make business ownership more accessible. That experience has also highlighted an important reality for new business owners: forming a company is only the beginning.

Once a business exists, entrepreneurs still have to figure out how to operate it, reach customers, manage expenses and ultimately build something sustainable. "At Bizee, we believe starting a business is just the beginning," said Dustin Ray, co-owner of Bizee. "Entrepreneurs need access to the resources, support and opportunities that can help them turn an idea into a sustainable business." That idea is central to the new partnership.

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Rather than focusing solely on the mechanics of starting a company, Bizee and Sanchez are putting more emphasis on what entrepreneurs need to take their next step.

Why Bizee and Codie Sanchez?

The partnership brings together two different but complementary perspectives on entrepreneurship. Bizee provides infrastructure and resources for people starting and managing businesses. Sanchez has built her career and platform around helping people think differently about business ownership and financial independence.

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Through Contrarian Thinking, Sanchez has encouraged her audience to look beyond conventional career paths and consider building or acquiring businesses as a way to create greater financial freedom. That focus has helped make business ownership part of a broader conversation about how people build wealth and create more control over their financial futures.

For Bizee, partnering with Sanchez creates an opportunity to connect its business resources with an audience already interested in entrepreneurship and ownership. For Sanchez, the partnership provides entrepreneurs with access to resources and an opportunity to receive direct financial support.

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Putting $100,000 Behind Entrepreneurs

The centerpiece of the partnership is a new $100,000 business grant initiative, with four entrepreneurs set to receive $25,000 each to help take their businesses to the next level. The initiative gives the broader partnership a practical dimension. Rather than simply encouraging people to pursue entrepreneurship, Bizee is putting financial resources behind entrepreneurs who are working to build and grow their businesses.

The grants also reinforce the companies' shared belief that entrepreneurship requires more than an idea. Access to practical resources, guidance and opportunities can be just as important as taking the initial step to form a company.

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The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

The partnership comes at a time when the idea of entrepreneurship itself is expanding. The entrepreneur of today doesn't necessarily fit the traditional image of a startup founder seeking venture capital. Business owners are building companies in a wider range of industries and using increasingly accessible technology and resources to get started. That creates both opportunity and responsibility.

If more people are willing to become entrepreneurs, they also need access to the tools and support that can help them build businesses capable of lasting beyond the initial launch. That is ultimately what Bizee and Sanchez are betting on. Bizee has already helped more than one million people take the formal step toward business ownership. Sanchez has built a platform around encouraging more people to consider ownership in the first place.