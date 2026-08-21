Can You Actually Buy Car Insurance Through AI? We Tested ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to Find Out AI Insurance: We Tested ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to Find Out By Market Realist Team Aug. 20 2026, Published 8:54 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

While millions of American drivers now turn to conversational AI platforms to analyze recurring household bills and demystify complex policy language, fully purchasing auto insurance directly inside a chat prompt remains bounded by financial regulations, state insurance commissions, and legal identity verification requirements. However, recent software advancements have dramatically narrowed the gap between passive research and active transaction, promising to transform conversational chatbots into real-time quote engines and discovery channels. But do they actually work?

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AI models cannot independently sign binding legal contracts or execute policy bindings on their own, of course, but what they can do is replace the traditional, high-friction insurance shopping experience. Rather than hopping from insurance company to insurance company, filling out all of their repetitive web forms, or trying an insurance aggregator that - if you picked a bad one - can be littered with pop-ups and spam risks, drivers can now participate in natural multi-turn AI conversations that help them research their options. But just how far can current AI models take them?

The AI Options for Buying Car Insurance

To evaluate how far conversational software can take you toward a signed insurance binder, we reviewed the major three AI platforms (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini) - as well as the only AI insurance plugin integration currently available to American drivers that promises actual insurance comparison through ChatGPT (Insurify).

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Best for Easy Access: Standalone ChatGPT

Vanilla ChatGPT serves as a reasonably effective insurance advisor, and of all these options, it’s the place where you probably have an account already - and maybe even a paid subscription, too, which makes it the most accessible AI platform generally.

Strengths: Great at explaining complex coverage types (e.g. Comprehensive vs. Collision, PIP, SR-22, Gap coverage etc.), evaluating personalized liability limits (such as $100k/$300k vs. state minimums) based on personal net worth, and drafting negotiation scripts for speaking with existing insurance agents.

Limitations: Lacks real-time carrier API connections and real insurance quotes unless you enable the Insurify plugin. Which leads us to…

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Best for Real Insurance Quotes: Insurify ChatGPT Plugin

If you’re not aware of Insurify, it is an insurance comparison marketplace that delivers insurance quotes across a huge range of partner insurers and a big range of different insurance types. I am not sure if they are the biggest and best in this space, but they have the most reviews on Trustpilot (and the most positive!) compared to other insurance comparison websites like Compare.com or mobile apps like Jerry.

Insurify have taken their insurance quote and comparison site and created an industry-first ChatGPT insurance plugin from it, which is the most complete end-to-end insurance shopping experience inside an AI platform. Leveraging its platform of over 120 partner insurance companies, Insurify’s ChatGPT plugin delivers personalized, real-time rate quotes and itemized payment structures without forcing users to leave the ChatGPT interface at all during discovery, and sends people directly to the insurers to finish those quotes with their information already pre-filled.

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In testing, I didn’t actually have to use the Insurify website at all, it simply gave me insurance quotes directly within ChatGPT and I was able to go and bind one with the insurer I selected. Also, I didn’t have to provide my phone number to Insurify - of course they say they have a strong no-spam policy, but I am always wary of aggregators and spam potential, so I was pleasantly surprised that Insurify both did not need my phone number nor did I receive any spam afterwards.

How It Works: Users activate the tool by connecting it to ChatGPT and then summoning “@Insurify” inside ChatGPT. The app uses an interactive, conversational interview, asking targeted questions about vehicle details, driver history, address, prior insurance, and desired coverage limits. Upon consent, real-time personalized quotes populate directly inside the chat stream. Drivers can review side-by-side pricing breakdowns, payment schedules (such as required down payments versus future monthly installments), policy lengths (6 vs. 12 months), and bodily injury or property damage limits etc.

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Interactive Guidance: As quote options appear, shoppers can ask context-aware questions - such as asking how long ID cards take to arrive or seeking recommendations on deductible choices - without breaking the conversational flow or losing their quotes.

The Purchase Step: Once you select a quote, you go straight to binding that policy. Depending on the insurance company, you’ll either go directly to that company to complete your purchase with your information from your ChatGPT conversation prefilled for you, or for some insurance companies Insurify's licensed online agency completes the binding for you.

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Geographic Availability: Insurify’s full real-time in-chat quoting experience is active across 11 states, with plans to expand to over 40 states throughout 2026. On-site quoting through Insurify remains active nationwide across all 50 states and Washington D.C.

Best for Live Web Research: Gemini

Google Gemini is helpful for using its access to Google Search to connect you with up-to-date content, such as local independent agencies, regional mutual insurance providers, and up-to-date state regulatory requirements.

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Strengths: Can turn around really fresh and recent content like consumer sentiment across forums and Reddit, and can locate small regional mutual insurers that don't participate in national aggregator portals.

Limitations: Doesn’t have a dedicated transactional insurance app framework equivalent to ChatGPT's plugin system, meaning quote discovery never ends in real prices, just like basic ChatGPT.

Best for Deep Policy & Fine-Print Analysis: Claude

Claude is increasingly popular for coding and analytical work, and for drivers who already hold existing policy documents or paper quotes from traditional agents, it can really help explain the fine print.

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Strengths: Claude is great for helping you if you upload existing Policy Declarations pages or quote PDFs/screenshots and giving a thorough analysis

Limitations: Like Gemini and basic ChatGPT, it features no live carrier connections or price-quoting capabilities. It has Claude Connectors, but at the time of writing, no insurance connectors exist - though if Insurify launches a Claude Connector soon it may become a strong option.

Privacy and Critical Caveats

Before utilizing conversational AI to shop for major household financial obligations, drivers should consider several key structural operational factors:

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Data Privacy: Privacy and security of personal data is hugely important. Insurify's ChatGPT integration does not store personal user details within ChatGPT's persistent memory, retaining data only when a user explicitly chooses to finalize quotes on their secure platform. As a general rule, it’s always advised that drivers do not put sensitive Personally Identifiable Information (PII), such as Social Security Numbers, into AI conversations. None of the AI models I tested or that Insurify ChatGPT plugin asked me for such sensitive data, but worth keeping in mind.

Algorithmic Accuracy: Models are getting better all the time, but of course general-purpose LLMs always carry some hallucination risk, and may misstate state minimum liability rules or discount eligibility rules. Always cross-reference AI-generated policy recommendations against official state DMV or Department of Insurance guidelines. The Insurify ChatGPT plugin fortunately uses real quotes directly from the integration with Insurify, so doesn’t carry the hallucination risk.

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The evolution of AI from passive advisory chatbots to active research and transaction channels represents a major operational shift in consumer tech. While drivers cannot yet issue a legally binding auto policy with a single text prompt, the models are getting better, and I expect we’ll see more specialized implementations like the Insurify ChatGPT plugin that demonstrate that the combination of powerful AI technology and direct integrations with leading tech service companies is the future.