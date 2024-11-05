ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for

The banker decided to raise awareness after coming across a fake dollar bill at her workplace.
PUBLISHED 25 MINUTES AGO
Passengers pay service fees to male taxi drivers. client pays for the trip in dollars (Cover image source: Getty Images | DIY13)
Passengers pay service fees to male taxi drivers. client pays for the trip in dollars (Cover image source: Getty Images | DIY13)

The U.S. dollar is perhaps the most recognized currency in the world, which makes it popular among counterfeiters as well. Fake currency notes have been flooding markets in the U.S. and across the globe, and those making them have also become more sophisticated. To fight counterfeiting, a bank employee and TikTok creator Larissa Wrat (@rissawrat) shared ways to tell a fake $100 bill apart from a real one.

Closeup view of a U.S. one hundred dollar bill (Image source: Stock Photo/Getty Images)
Closeup view of a U.S. one hundred dollar bill (Image source: Stock Photo/Getty Images)

Spotting Counterfeit Dollar Bills

In her video, the banker shared that her organization recently came across a fake $100 bill and she wanted to show it to her viewers. She then shared the many ways to identify fake bills as well. At first, she picked up a real $100 bill to show the distinctive features to look for. She showed that the real bill has a blue seal marking with a unique smooth texture. Furthermore, she shows that the clothes of Benjamin Franklin on the authentic bill carry a ribbed texture as well. 

She then picked up the fake $100 bill and showed that the blue seal had no special texture and it felt exactly like paper. Similarly, the clothes Ben Franklin also felt the same as the rest of the bill's surface.

Larissa showing the distinct features of a real $100 bill (Image source: TikTok/@rissawrat)
Larissa showing the distinct features of a real $100 bill (Image source: TikTok/@rissawrat)

She then held up the real dollar bill to the light to show the distinct security features of the note. However, when she did the same with the fake bill, no such elements were revealed. She then put the two bills one below the other to show the differences in the printing quality. She pointed out that the fake bill had a comparitively dull appearance and the printing had a shadow all over the details. On the other hand, the real $100 had no such quality issues and everything including the image of Benjamin Franklin appeared to be crystal clear and clean. 

Larissa showing the security features and the difference in printing quality of the real and the fake bill (Image source: TikTok/@rissawrat)
Larissa showing the security features and the difference in printing quality of the real and the fake bill (Image source: TikTok/@rissawrat)

Several viewers in the comments lauded that creator for sharing the advice. "I’m embarrassed to say I can’t notice that much of a difference so I would definitely be tricked by this 😩🤣good thing I don’t work with money," @soobin_is_my_mom admitted. 

Screenshot from the comments about counterfeit dollar bills (Image source: TikTok/@_ames79)
Screenshot from the comments about counterfeit dollar bills (Image source: TikTok/@_ames79)

Meanwhile, others confirmed that the creator's method was indeed sound. "even the super old real ones I've gotten have been way more blue than that. Like yeah the color of the whole thing isn't the best indicator but that would have been my first trigger to look for them," @theacesm remarked. 

@rissawrat what a counterfeit hundred dollar bill looks like !!!!! #bank #countingmoney #counterfeit ♬ original sound - larissa wrat

 

Epidemic of Counterfeit Bills

The U.S. Secret Service has warned that the threat of counterfeit U.S. currency to the financial system is ever-evolving. With advances in technology, increased availability of scanning and printing devices, and the adoption of the U.S. dollar as the legal tender across the world, criminals have taken a keen interest in ripping it off.

 

Just last year, the Secret Service seized nearly 22 million dollars in counterfeit cash. However, this marks a decline since 2020, when the Secret Service confiscated more than half a billion dollars in counterfeit money. Despite the decline, it is best to remain vigilant, and the creator's advice goes a long way for this.

For more updates and important tips, follow Larissa Wrat (@rissawrat) on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
PERSONAL FINANCE
Could your new $100 bill be a fake? Bank worker reveals the key details you should look out for
The banker decided to raise awareness after coming across a fake dollar bill at her workplace.
25 minutes ago
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
COSTCO
Costco shopper reveals the secret to turn your rewards points into cash — not many know about it
Some in the comments claimed that it's ok to redeem reward points for cash but Costco's website says otherwise.
5 hours ago
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
PERSONAL FINANCE
Family finds grandpa's 7 vintage baseball cards worth $1 million. Then, they found another treasure
Each of the “T206 Ty Cobb” cards was worth at least $150,000, putting the total full value of the find somewhere above $1 million.
23 hours ago
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real estate experts share the 3 best states to buy a home in the next 5 years — including one surprise pick
At the same time, California has lost its charm despite good weather and spectacular landscapes.
2 days ago
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
PERSONAL FINANCE
Robert Reich explains why millennials don't have any money and his 4 reasons has us convinced
Robert Reich, an admitted Baby Boomer, and former Secretary of Labor in the Clinton Administration took to the Internet to explain this discrepancy.
2 days ago
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
PERSONAL FINANCE
NJ mom shares her genius 'zero money' trick to keep toddlers engaged without spending a cent
The idea was appreciated by a lot of viewers while some even warned French about adverse effects.
3 days ago
Food safety experts share the 4 common grocery store items you should think twice before buying
PERSONAL FINANCE
Food safety experts share the 4 common grocery store items you should think twice before buying
The list includes a lot of everyday items in the grocery baskets of unsuspecting American households.
4 days ago
New study reveals the best and worst car colors for resale value — with one unlikely top choice
PERSONAL FINANCE
New study reveals the best and worst car colors for resale value — with one unlikely top choice
There's also a list of models that are known to retain a good resale value for a longer time.
5 days ago
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
PERSONAL FINANCE
Amazon is selling a 'high-quality' tiny home that costs just $1,000 — and it's very easy to install
Amazon's housing units come with both sun protection as well as rain and moisture resistance.
6 days ago
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
PERSONAL FINANCE
A Tesla owner shared their first 12-month electric bill and the fee has left people in disbelief
Although the innovative charging system can help EV owners save a lot of money, its installation costs are high.
Oct 24, 2024
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
PERSONAL FINANCE
Famous attorney Ali Razavi pledges $25,000 to support Chapman University Fowler School of Law
His success in the legal field has inspired him to give back and support programs that shaped his early career.
Oct 24, 2024
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
PERSONAL FINANCE
American woman flies to Turkey for $810 full-body scan — says it would've cost her 'zillions' in US
"It was the greatest thing I have ever done for my health and bank account," she added.
Oct 24, 2024
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mom-of-three spends 10 years and $20,000 to prepare for doomsday. Now, she's even training her kids
She has considered every possibility from natural calamities to civil unrest while preparing.
Oct 19, 2024
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
The man later clarified that his purpose wasn't to make money at all.
Oct 19, 2024
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for.
Oct 19, 2024
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
PERSONAL FINANCE
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
The student also began flashing the cash to her closest friends and began drinking expensive whisky with them.
Oct 13, 2024
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
The TikTok content creator and her friend guessed that the price would be higher than average but still got it wrong.
Oct 12, 2024
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
COSTCO
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
Costco has introduced the measures along with the first increase in its membership fees since 2017.
Oct 10, 2024
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
The Maserati driving kid has shared several videos on TikTok showing off her money collections.
Oct 2, 2024
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
PERSONAL FINANCE
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
There are several reasons why it only costs $10,000 to open a Chick-fil-A location. Keep reading to learn about all the details.
Sep 29, 2024