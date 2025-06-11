'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $35,000 for his rare Nintendo cartridges and it went as expected

"Everybody wants them, and that's what drives the value up on these two games," an expert weight in on the possibilites.

The Nintendo World Championships were held in 1990, and the winners were selected from 29 US cities. They also received a $250 cash prize, a trophy, and a trip to the World finals. As per Steemit, a customized game cartridge was used for the video game series finals, where participants competed for high scores in three different games: Rad Racer, Tetris, and Super Mario Bros. Each age group's winners received rewards, such as a $10,000 savings bond. Semi-finalists received replicas of the finale cartridges in gray color, while Nintendo Power magazine released rare golden versions. "Pawn Stars" cast member Chumlee fell into an instant dilemma when a seller approached him with a gray and gold version of the cartridges, seeking high value for the same.

Since only 26 copies of the gold version exist in the world, it counts among one of the rarest and 'holy grail' collectible items among video game enthusiasts. Reports suggest this unique gold cartridge from Nintendo World Championships may sell for $25,000 in auctions. On the other hand, the gray version can seek buyers willing to pay an impressive $15,000 for the collectible. "The gray one was traded into a local game shop where I lived, and the owner got in touch with me, I made him an offer made a deal, these were actually played in the competition," the seller explained to Chumlee. "This, however, is even more extremely rare than that one, uh, this was a Nintendo Power promotion giveaway," he continued.

"So they gave out one to the first prize winner and then 25 to the second prize winners today, there's maybe only a dozen or so that are still confirmed to exist," the seller referred to the golden version of the cartridges. The seller continued to give an insight about the game, he revealed that the cartridges had a 'dip switch' that changed the time. "These were individually numbered, so no one else has a number 205," he added. However, Chumlee was left dumbfounded when the seller announced his expectations. He found it difficult to shell out $35,000 for the cartridges. Calling in an expert to weigh in on the possibilities, Chumlee discovered that he was indeed looking at video gaming treasure. The seller even produced the right paperwork for the collectibles, making it an increasingly tempting offer.

"Everybody wants them, and that's what drives the value up on these two games. I would put a value on the gray between five to and eight thousand. The gold one, the condition is amazing, the label is great, I'm gonna have to put that on the higher end between 20 to 22 grand on that piece," the expert revealed. However, the deal fell through because Chumlee was unwilling to pay more than $15,000. "I thought the offer $15,000 was too low for me, but hopefully down the line someone will offer what I'm asking for," the seller expressed hope after facing disappointment at the hands of "Pawn Stars."