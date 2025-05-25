'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car

She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.

Usually, the contestants on "The Price is Right" are elated when they hear the words "come on down!" from the host, Drew Carey. That is usually followed by over-the-top celebrations and antics that show how excited they are to win. But a contestant named Celida stood out as she screamed, "come on down!" after winning a car.

Celida put her wild betting skills to the test and bid $1,250 on a 55-inch outdoor television. Despite the fact that the retail price was $2,799, Celica earned the opportunity to meet game host Drew Carey and take home a brand-new Aero Grey Crystal Mazda CX-30 S because her offer hit the high mark, according to TVInsider.

As part of the 'That’s Too Much' round, Celida had to navigate between multiple options and choose the right price that wouldn't be too much for the new wheels. The only catch was that she couldn't retract from her answer at any given point. "Of these are the price of the Mazda over there. But the numbers are going to increase as we go. What I'm looking for is the one number out of all of these numbers that is just over the price of the Mazda CX 30. When you see that, you yell - "That's too much." If you are right, that's your brand new Mazda. Got it?" Carey explained. Celida called the first figure too low, $25,226. Carey continued with $26,448, which was dismissed.

Aero Grey Crystal Mazda CX-30 S 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Celida did not budge and kept looking at the audience for confirmation, and continued the game. "More, More," the live crowd cheered as Celida stood contemplating her next move. Carey then proposed $30,379 as the price, which she rejected. At $31,712, Celida paused for a minute and turned back to her supporters for some visible hint. Then, placing her hand on her heart, she took the call and declared, "That's too much."

'The Price is Right' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Model Amber Lancaster then held out a placard that displayed the figure $31,450, which was, according to the game's rules, lower than the price Celida bid. "Yes, you got it!" the host declared. Celida immediately started screaming and jumping around to celebrate her win. "Come on down! Come on down!" she yelled while enjoying her time under the spotlight with her new ride. "Ah! I don't believe this, Wow! Love You!" she exclaimed, looking at the audience.

('The Price is Right' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Fans loved her reaction and commented, "Finally a win on That’s too much," @lildbestdrummeralive expressed. "Finally, we see a lucky one win. That's Too Much! Good work, Celida!" @jacobvanantwerp2001 praised. "Loved how she screamed for joy, congrats, Celida!" @Bluestar-bh3bf chimed. However, a few viewers did point out the downside of the win. "Yeah, they're always real happy until they realize it's going to cost about 15 grand for them to have that free car. By the time you pay the sales tax in the local tax and the dealer setup and the income tax and the registration, and the destination fee, it's not really free!" @jimda4910 explained.