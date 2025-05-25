ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car

She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Drew Carey and with the car she won (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Drew Carey and with the car she won (Cover image source: YouTube | Price is Right)

Usually, the contestants on "The Price is Right" are elated when they hear the words "come on down!" from the host, Drew Carey. That is usually followed by over-the-top celebrations and antics that show how excited they are to win. But a contestant named Celida stood out as she screamed, "come on down!" after winning a car.

Celida put her wild betting skills to the test and bid $1,250 on a 55-inch outdoor television. Despite the fact that the retail price was $2,799, Celica earned the opportunity to meet game host Drew Carey and take home a brand-new Aero Grey Crystal Mazda CX-30 S because her offer hit the high mark, according to TVInsider.

 

As part of the 'That’s Too Much' round, Celida had to navigate between multiple options and choose the right price that wouldn't be too much for the new wheels. The only catch was that she couldn't retract from her answer at any given point. "Of these are the price of the Mazda over there. But the numbers are going to increase as we go. What I'm looking for is the one number out of all of these numbers that is just over the price of the Mazda CX 30. When you see that, you yell - "That's too much." If you are right, that's your brand new Mazda. Got it?" Carey explained. Celida called the first figure too low, $25,226. Carey continued with $26,448, which was dismissed.

Mazda 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
Aero Grey Crystal Mazda CX-30 S 'The Price is Right' 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Celida did not budge and kept looking at the audience for confirmation, and continued the game. "More, More," the live crowd cheered as Celida stood contemplating her next move. Carey then proposed $30,379 as the price, which she rejected. At $31,712, Celida paused for a minute and turned back to her supporters for some visible hint. Then, placing her hand on her heart, she took the call and declared, "That's too much."

'The Price is Right' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
'The Price is Right' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Model Amber Lancaster then held out a placard that displayed the figure $31,450, which was, according to the game's rules, lower than the price Celida bid. "Yes, you got it!" the host declared. Celida immediately started screaming and jumping around to celebrate her win. "Come on down! Come on down!" she yelled while enjoying her time under the spotlight with her new ride. "Ah! I don't believe this, Wow! Love You!" she exclaimed, looking at the audience. 

(The Price is Right' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)
('The Price is Right' 2025 (Image Source: YouTube| The Price is Right)

Fans loved her reaction and commented, "Finally a win on That’s too much," @lildbestdrummeralive expressed. "Finally, we see a lucky one win. That's Too Much! Good work, Celida!" @jacobvanantwerp2001 praised. "Loved how she screamed for joy, congrats, Celida!" @Bluestar-bh3bf chimed. However, a few viewers did point out the downside of the win. "Yeah, they're always real happy until they realize it's going to cost about 15 grand for them to have that free car. By the time you pay the sales tax in the local tax and the dealer setup and the income tax and the registration, and the destination fee, it's not really free!" @jimda4910 explained.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
The guest was clearly not expecting such a high valuation for something she treated as a toy.
1 day ago
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
He had been a fan of the show for many years and had fulfilled his dream of being on it.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
The artist might not have been as popular as some of his contemporaries, but his work is valuable.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
This wasn't the first time that Harrison was proven wrong by an expert he himself call
3 days ago
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
Few people would have guessed that Kevin O'Leary had such a fun side to him.
3 days ago
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
The four-time Mr. Olympia winner left some of the sharks awestruck with his physique.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
The entrepreneur was a charming woman who the sharks liked almost immediately.
3 days ago
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
WALMART
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
Ice creams and frozen desserts aren't the same thing, and brands have to advertise them accordingly.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
The contestant had no expectations at all coming into the show even on Christmas.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest introduced the 'bragging rights' edition for die-hard viewers.
4 days ago