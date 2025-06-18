'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show

The star also followed it up with a second shoutout seeking another chance for her on the show.

Being a fan and collecting memorabilia related to a celebrity is one thing, but deciding one's course of life based on a character they played is taking things to another level. A 'Jeopardy!' contestant, Alice Welch, revealed that 'Full House' actor John Stamos inspired her journey as a pharmacist, and she even got a response from the star. “So, it was my senior year of high school, and I was working at a local greeting card store, and hated it,” she told host Ken Jennings during an exclusive Q&A. “And John Stamos came to town to do photos and sign autographs. And they said I couldn’t go. They were like, ‘John Stamos or your job.’ And, obviously, I said John Stamos.”

Welch revealed that after a few days, she ended up getting a new job at a local pharmacy and went on to study further in the field. “Stamos changed my life,” she gushed while narrating the path-breaking incident. “Thanks, John," she added. According to TVInsider, Welch received instant recognition from her idol, as Stamos took note of the episode and posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, “Thank you for sharing this story, Alice! Put a big smile on my face,” he wrote as a caption in the now-deleted post. “And for the record — I think you would found success, no matter what choice you made that day. Hope we get to meet again in person!” he added.

Unable to contain her excitement, Welch replied in the comments section of the post, “Thanks so much for posting! This was as exciting as being on @jeopardy was! You were so sweet, even though I was probably the thousandth person that day! You did unknowingly change my life, and it was the perfect story! Sending you the picture now!” Taking to Reddit, Welch described her experience on the show as a 'once in a lifetime' feeling, calling it a "wild ride." She also thanked the crew for their incredible support. "Hi! It’s Alice from today’s game! What a wild ride! That DJ board was rough!! What a thrill to have played against Tyler and Thomas! Well done, gentlemen! I wish my HS would have had quiz bowl—the buzzer was truly the hardest part," she wrote.

She further added, "It’s truly emotional to live out your dream and not have it turn out the way you hoped, but I wouldn’t change a thing! There are no words to describe just how incredible the 'Jeopardy!' crew is. I am so thankful for all their support! I’m crossing my fingers for the Second Chance Tournament!" Fans were truly gutted that Welch didn't end up winning on the show; they showcased their solidarity by praising her presence, intelligence, and wit in the discussion thread. According to ScreenRant, Stamos surprised Welch with a second shout-out post where he rooted for her return.

After sharing her heartfelt story on Jeopardy!, contestant Alice Welch caught the attention of John Stamos, who urged for her return. With a score of $11,601, her charm and skills could make her a strong contender in the Second Chance Tournament. pic.twitter.com/5K6QggR6EW — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) May 31, 2025

"Obviously John Stamos. Alice shared the photo of when she skipped work to come meet me. What a fun story. Oh, and this is my petition to get @allynyc_211 back on later this year for the Second Chance Tournament…your move @jeopardy," he wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post.