ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show

The star also followed it up with a second shoutout seeking another chance for her on the show.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
(R) John Stamos; (L) Alice Welch 'Jeopard!'(Cover Image Source: (R) Instagram| @johnstamos; (L) YouTube| Jeopardy!)
(R) John Stamos; (L) Alice Welch 'Jeopard!'(Cover Image Source: (R) Instagram| @johnstamos; (L) YouTube| Jeopardy!)

Being a fan and collecting memorabilia related to a celebrity is one thing, but deciding one's course of life based on a character they played is taking things to another level. A 'Jeopardy!' contestant, Alice Welch, revealed that 'Full House' actor John Stamos inspired her journey as a pharmacist, and she even got a response from the star. “So, it was my senior year of high school, and I was working at a local greeting card store, and hated it,” she told host Ken Jennings during an exclusive Q&A. “And John Stamos came to town to do photos and sign autographs. And they said I couldn’t go. They were like, ‘John Stamos or your job.’ And, obviously, I said John Stamos.”

 

Welch revealed that after a few days, she ended up getting a new job at a local pharmacy and went on to study further in the field. “Stamos changed my life,” she gushed while narrating the path-breaking incident. “Thanks, John," she added. According to TVInsider, Welch received instant recognition from her idol, as Stamos took note of the episode and posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, “Thank you for sharing this story, Alice! Put a big smile on my face,” he wrote as a caption in the now-deleted post. “And for the record — I think you would found success, no matter what choice you made that day. Hope we get to meet again in person!” he added.

Comment
byu/jaysjep2 from discussion
inJeopardy

 

Unable to contain her excitement, Welch replied in the comments section of the post, “Thanks so much for posting! This was as exciting as being on @jeopardy was! You were so sweet, even though I was probably the thousandth person that day! You did unknowingly change my life, and it was the perfect story! Sending you the picture now!” Taking to Reddit, Welch described her experience on the show as a 'once in a lifetime' feeling, calling it a "wild ride." She also thanked the crew for their incredible support. "Hi! It’s Alice from today’s game! What a wild ride! That DJ board was rough!! What a thrill to have played against Tyler and Thomas! Well done, gentlemen! I wish my HS would have had quiz bowl—the buzzer was truly the hardest part," she wrote. 

 

She further added, "It’s truly emotional to live out your dream and not have it turn out the way you hoped, but I wouldn’t change a thing! There are no words to describe just how incredible the 'Jeopardy!' crew is. I am so thankful for all their support! I’m crossing my fingers for the Second Chance Tournament!" Fans were truly gutted that Welch didn't end up winning on the show; they showcased their solidarity by praising her presence, intelligence, and wit in the discussion thread. According to ScreenRant, Stamos surprised Welch with a second shout-out post where he rooted for her return. 

 

"Obviously John Stamos. Alice shared the photo of when she skipped work to come meet me. What a fun story. Oh, and this is my petition to get @allynyc_211 back on later this year for the Second Chance Tournament…your move @jeopardy," he wrote in the now-deleted Instagram post.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to get George Washington's suit despite offering $1.5 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to get George Washington's suit despite offering $1.5 million
Despite offering $1.5 million, Harrison was unable to make a deal for the historic item.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who tempted the judges with their fish fry
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who tempted the judges with their fish fry
Kevin O'Leary hailed their salesmanship after coming to a $600,000 valuation.
6 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show
The star also followed it up with a second shoutout seeking another chance for her on the show.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after her unique 18th century clock gets an incredible valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after her unique 18th century clock gets an incredible valuation
The clock was a piece of art and its mechanism was as intriguing as it gets.
9 hours ago
' Shark Tank' contestant showed up as a pierogi and lost the deal because she wouldn't lower the value
ECONOMY & WORK
' Shark Tank' contestant showed up as a pierogi and lost the deal because she wouldn't lower the value
The company wasn't profitable and this alone had turned away most sharks in the first place.
10 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
All three contestants were unable to make the right guess, and fans pointed out what was wrong online.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
The guest was enthusiastic about the painting and the expert was marvelled by its story.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
Even the contestant lost his balance as he laughed at his answer immediately.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
The Duke of Wellington gifted them the table and a set of willow-patterned tea sets to go with it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
Her product could help a lot of people protect their homes and loved ones from deadly fires.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
A lot of the sharks were unsure about the product due to unfortunate incidents in the past.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
“He seems like a lot of fun as a dad,” Seacrest admired Tony and Mike Nunes' relationship.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
The painting was made by Francois Gilot, the ex-lover of the famous Pablo Picasso.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
However, few fans loved their coordinated moves, "Steve Harvey be sharp all the time!"
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
The founder of Chirp scored a creative deal with Lori Greiner after much deliberation.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
“Read the room, Ken, not the time to joke when his dream just got crushed,” a viewer slammed.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
The guest claimed that her father worked on the film and was gifted the item by the camera crew.
3 days ago
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
The worst part was that Chum never even called in an expert to take a look at the guitar.
3 days ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
ECONOMY & WORK
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
The guest thought that her items were worth $100 but was not expecting them to be in the thousands.
3 days ago
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper who bought Kirkland mixed nuts notices worms crawling inside: 'Look at that...'
She was stunned by what she saw and the amount of worms that must have been in that bag of nuts.
4 days ago