'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history

The name inadvertently came from an executive and became iconic for decades.

'Jeopardy!' has become an iconic name on American television that viewers across generations recognize. The game show that tests a player's knowledge of pop culture trivia as well as history and current affairs was the brainchild of Julann, the wife of creator Merv Griffin. She came up with the unique concept while the couple were having a light-hearted discussion about starting a new show. “She was kidding, but the thought struck me between the eyes,” Griffin revealed in 'The Jeopardy! Book.' However, the brilliant idea was stuck without an appropriate name. Griffin initially thought of simply calling it, 'What’s the Question?' and planned one round of 100 questions as its base format.

Radio & TV personality Merv Griffin wanted to pitch a new game show, but after a major scandal in 1958, America thought all game shows were rigged. But Merv’s wife Julann found the question to the answer when she hit on the format idea for Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/GzrsAbZ4vd — RidiculousRomance (@RidicRomance) January 13, 2023

Griffin's proposed game show was completely different from the television productions of the 1960s, in which the producers allegedly created cheat codes to help their preferred contestants win. Meanwhile, NBC network instantly got attracted to his reverse psychology concept, and the maverick game creator received the 'green signal' for a trial presentation. However, a problem obstructed the efforts, as the network executives argued that the "10-by-10 game board" wouldn't fit square on television screens. Griffin then went on to tweak the design by splitting the categories into shorter rounds of play, as per The New York Post.

Jeopardy! debuted on NBC 60 yrs ago today. Art Fleming (1924-1995) was this gameshow’s original host. Entertainment empresario Merv Griffin (1925-2007) created the unique answer-and-question format. Jeopardy! was bestowed the prestigious @PeabodyAwards in 2011. pic.twitter.com/zVG04cQnmO — Steve and Dave's 🇺🇦🌻 (@SteveandDaves1) March 30, 2024

Griffin's 2007 memoir, 'Merv: Making the Good Life Last,' eventually revealed that NBC producer Ed Vane came up with the iconic name 'Jeopardy!' Vane “told me that he liked the premise but that it lacked enough ‘jeopardies,’” the creator wrote. "Vane had inadvertently given me the perfect name for the show," Griffin added. That is when the duo hit upon the idea of creating an unusual anomaly where players would lose money if they buzzed in and provided an incorrect response. And finally, the game show debuted on March 30, 1964, with Art Fleming as the first host.

Fans have been conducting their own set of research when it came to the evolution of the name 'Jeopardy!', "Just decided to look up the where the word jeopardy derives from and learned it comes from the old French ieu parti, meaning divided game (the term was actually used to describe the risk where winning or losing a game was about even). Considering the kind of game Jeopardy! is, and the components that make it up, it is honestly a perfect name," a Reddit user posted.

"I think this is interesting too. Thanks for posting it! I love etymology. Is it ieu parti or jeu parti? Because jeu means game in French. But maybe ieu was a precursor word that dates back earlier," @ReganLynch wrote. "I always wondered why the show has that name, but had never really thought to research it. I always assumed it had something to do with the fact that you could lose money and that you had to wager for daily doubles and the final. This makes perfect sense. How interesting," @Achilles765 added. From 1964 to 1979, Fleming hosted the game show. In 1984, the daily syndicated version made its debut, and Alex Trebek hosted it until his death in 2021. Ken Jennings took Trebek's place and is currently the show's host.