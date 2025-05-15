ECONOMY & WORK
Visually impaired contestant on 'Jeopardy' reveals how he was treated on the show: 'This was the...'

He was diagnosed with a rare condition and has remained positive about being part of a community.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings on 'Jeopardy' 2025. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| Jeopardy)

"Jeopardy!" unlocks opportunities for people from all backgrounds to win big based on their knowledge of history, current affairs, and trivia. One of them was Andrew Miller, an auto claims adjuster from Connecticut, who was visually impaired. The Connecticut native was successful in winning against a TOC champ, and another game veteran to take home $4,183 after entering the third spot. Everyone was surprised when Miller later informed on a Reddit forum that he was visually impaired, and the crew took utmost care to make him feel at home during the taping, as per TVInsider

 

"Andrew here! Haven’t watched yet, but just want to say this was the best experience of my life. The crew on set was amazing; I’m visually impaired, and they made helpful accommodations to the gameplay and were chill about me knocking stuff with my cane all day. These were definitely not my categories, which made it easy to cope with the L, knowing my opponents had played so well on such a challenging board. GG boys," he wrote on the discussion thread.

Comment
byu/jaysjep2 from discussion
inJeopardy

 

Montoya instantly posted a positive message in the thread, stating, "Hello Andrew. Great game all around, and I'm really glad to have been up there with you and Mark! I hope you're well and enjoying fatherhood!" 

 

Although many fans gushed over Miller's capabilities, they were also curious. "Andrew, I'm visually impaired myself, though admittedly to a lesser degree, and a former member of the contestant pool. I was wondering if you could possibly elaborate on what accommodations the show was able to provide for you? It'd be useful for those of us hoping to follow suit," @WeAllHaveReasons, a Reddit user asked. Meanwhile, Miller never specified how the producers aided him while filming the show. He has been diagnosed with X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP), an untreatable genetic condition that eventually leads to blindness. The XLRP site explains that the condition “Starts with night blindness in early adolescence and gradually worsens, leading to a narrowing of the peripheral field of vision. Most patients eventually become legally blind in their 40s.”

 

However, Miller has remained positive about also being a proactive member of the community of people who face the rare condition. “I was diagnosed at 13 and had mild symptoms like some night blindness and some peripheral vision loss, but nothing crazy and nothing that stopped me from driving or doing most things normally until I was around 25,” he explained. The Connecticut native further stated that his vision hasn't "fully cured" despite undergoing a corrective surgery but he does hope to lead a normal life. “I may be impaired, but I can still do pretty much everything I’ve always done, just with some assistance from time to time. Just be honest when you need help, be open about what you can/can’t see, and don’t try to do things you can’t do safely," he appealed to the public in general while advocating awareness.

