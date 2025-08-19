'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom

"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.

"Antiques Roadshow" usually helps people find out the monetary value of things that have emotional significance, since they connect loved ones across generations. But on very rare occasions, the show can also help people find new relationships. An expert on the show, Allan Katz, recalled a special moment that changed the lives of a guest named Tom and his family, who became part of an incredible adoption story. "I do remember Tom, our guest, approaching the folk art table, and he was pulling a metal red wagon with this jug inside of it," he began. Initially, Katz thought the jug wasn't of much value and passed it off as a $350-$400 worth relic. But what happened next was astonishing.

Katz was blown away by Tom's family heirloom, "This piece belonged to my grandmother. As I grew up, this was a part of all the parties and Christmases there. And when she sold her house, the grandkids and the kids could choose different things. And this is the piece that I always wanted. So my name was on this one for a long time," the guest explained. The appraiser was impressed with the design on the jug, which he had missed earlier. Calling it a "monumental piece of American stoneware," Katz valued it between $65,000 and $85,000. This is where the real story begins, as Tom requested Katz to auction it off since he was in urgent need of money.

"I was able to arrange to have it picked up two days later. And I brought the piece to the Philadelphia antique show in April of 2005. The first person through the door was a client of mine, and he purchased it immediately. We sold the piece for $110,000," Katz revealed. He then explained that Tom's family had announced their intention to adopt a baby boy from Guatemala. Sadly, after the happy event, four years later, Tom passed away, but his wife, Carol, kept in touch with Katz. She corresponded with him through letters and also thanked him for making their family wish come true.

Katz then went on to disclose that the show had invited Carol and a grown-up Henry to finally witness his adoptive family's legacy. "My client, whom I sold it to in 2005, has graciously allowed me to bring it here today and to have Henry see this piece that set in motion his adoption, his reason that he has joined this family," the appraiser revealed. Henry was taken aback when he saw the rare artifact, and Carol grew emotional. "Whoa! That's the jug?" Henry said. Carol continued by describing how the jug enabled the process of international adoption. "Right away, we made arrangements to work with Mr. Katz to find a buyer. And in the meantime, we were pursuing this dream of growing our family through adoption. And the sale of the jug made that possible," she said.

"We could involve our younger daughter, Rachel. She could travel with us to Guatemala. And even my parents were able to travel with us. And it was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," she continued. Carol went on to reveal that they were able to purchase a second car with the money and named it 'Jug Bug' to honor Tom's folk art stoneware. Henry, meanwhile, acknowledged that his family was pleased with his accomplishments because he had recently graduated from high school and would shortly be starting a course in audio engineering at a Chicago college. Carol concluded by saying that Tom would have been incredibly proud to witness Henry getting in touch with his roots.

Fans were moved by this particularly generous story on "Antiques Roadshow." "I don't usually comment about this kind of story, but I found this to be very genuine and truly wonderful," @choreboy3906 commented. "I love that Antiques Roadshow presented this in a full circle. It was very touching to see Henry and hear from his mom. It was sad to hear of Tom's passing so soon after Henry was adopted. It looks like the family is strong, and the opportunity the Roadshow presented will always be remembered," @normaalonzo7698 chimed in.

