ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom

"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
The guest with Henry who was adopted from Guatemala (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)
The guest with Henry who was adopted from Guatemala (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

"Antiques Roadshow" usually helps people find out the monetary value of things that have emotional significance, since they connect loved ones across generations. But on very rare occasions, the show can also help people find new relationships. An expert on the show, Allan Katz, recalled a special moment that changed the lives of a guest named Tom and his family, who became part of an incredible adoption story. "I do remember Tom, our guest, approaching the folk art table, and he was pulling a metal red wagon with this jug inside of it," he began. Initially, Katz thought the jug wasn't of much value and passed it off as a $350-$400 worth relic. But what happened next was astonishing.

Katz was blown away by Tom's family heirloom, "This piece belonged to my grandmother. As I grew up, this was a part of all the parties and Christmases there. And when she sold her house, the grandkids and the kids could choose different things. And this is the piece that I always wanted. So my name was on this one for a long time," the guest explained. The appraiser was impressed with the design on the jug, which he had missed earlier. Calling it a "monumental piece of American stoneware," Katz valued it between $65,000 and $85,000. This is where the real story begins, as Tom requested Katz to auction it off since he was in urgent need of money.

Appraiser Allan Katz 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Appraiser Allan Katz 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"I was able to arrange to have it picked up two days later. And I brought the piece to the Philadelphia antique show in April of 2005. The first person through the door was a client of mine, and he purchased it immediately. We sold the piece for $110,000," Katz revealed. He then explained that Tom's family had announced their intention to adopt a baby boy from Guatemala. Sadly, after the happy event, four years later, Tom passed away, but his wife, Carol, kept in touch with Katz. She corresponded with him through letters and also thanked him for making their family wish come true.

Tom with Henry 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Tom with Henry and Rachel 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Katz then went on to disclose that the show had invited Carol and a grown-up Henry to finally witness his adoptive family's legacy. "My client, whom I sold it to in 2005, has graciously allowed me to bring it here today and to have Henry see this piece that set in motion his adoption, his reason that he has joined this family," the appraiser revealed. Henry was taken aback when he saw the rare artifact, and Carol grew emotional. "Whoa! That's the jug?" Henry said. Carol continued by describing how the jug enabled the process of international adoption. "Right away, we made arrangements to work with Mr. Katz to find a buyer. And in the meantime, we were pursuing this dream of growing our family through adoption. And the sale of the jug made that possible," she said. 

Henry and Carol 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Henry and Carol 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"We could involve our younger daughter, Rachel. She could travel with us to Guatemala. And even my parents were able to travel with us. And it was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," she continued. Carol went on to reveal that they were able to purchase a second car with the money and named it 'Jug Bug' to honor Tom's folk art stoneware. Henry, meanwhile, acknowledged that his family was pleased with his accomplishments because he had recently graduated from high school and would shortly be starting a course in audio engineering at a Chicago college. Carol concluded by saying that Tom would have been incredibly proud to witness Henry getting in touch with his roots.

Allan Katz, Henry and Carol 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Allan Katz, Henry and Carol 'Antiques Roadshow PBS' (Image Source: YouTube| Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Fans were moved by this particularly generous story on "Antiques Roadshow." "I don't usually comment about this kind of story, but I found this to be very genuine and truly wonderful," @choreboy3906 commented. "I love that Antiques Roadshow presented this in a full circle. It was very touching to see Henry and hear from his mom. It was sad to hear of Tom's passing so soon after Henry was adopted. It looks like the family is strong, and the opportunity the Roadshow presented will always be remembered," @normaalonzo7698 chimed in. 

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' expert values necklace belonging to a historic woman at almost $800,000

'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the real value of his Larry Bird-signed shoes

'Antiques Roadshow' guest needs a 'stiff cup of coffee' after hearing the value for his army medals

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
JEOPARDY
Fans are urging 'Jeopardy' to revive one classic tradition that ended several years back
"Starting in the mid-2000s, Jeopardy has been traveling less, probably due to budget constraints," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
9 hours ago
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey Has Been Hosting 'Family Feud' a Lot Longer Than Most Fans Might Think
"If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs," Harvey said.
10 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guests adopted a new family member after getting $110,000 for their heirloom
"It was just such a miracle that the sale of this beautiful piece could grow our family," the guest described.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Vanna White gets candid about retirement and her typical day at work
“I’m still doing what I did the first day I started. I’m on TV as myself. I'm not playing another person," she said.
1 day ago
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
WALMART
Walmart shoppers can now avoid AI chatbots and get human assistance with a simple method
With this trick, customers can by-pass the pre-recorded prompts and instructions.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the most cringeworthy part of his job and we totally get why
The 51-year-old loves hosting the show, but there are some things he really doesn't like.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on additional $40,000 prize because of a single word
The audience let out a loud groan as the correct answer was revealed later on.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant takes off his shirt to flaunt his tan — signs $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The sharks had a great experience during the pitch as the entrepreneurs had them entertained.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player keeps screaming even while Drew Carey was talking after her thrilling win
The contestant did not take Drew Carey's advice but was able to get the job done.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real
Getting the item smashed was the only way they could authenticate it as per the expert.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy
The toy was in perfect condition and the guest had even brought an intact box.
3 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
JEOPARDY
Ken Jennings reveals whether 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' was harder to win or 'Jeopardy'
Jennings recently won a million dollars on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Matt Damon.
3 days ago
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
WALMART
Walmart shoppers in disbelief after seeing meat kept inside wire cages in bizarre anti-theft move
The chain did it as an anti-theft measure but shoppers were not happy about it.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey nearly falls down after hearing contestant's wild 'dead body' answer
The host wasn't prepared for the answer and lost his composure.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants were convinced Mark Cuban was out — then he offered a life-changing deal
The entrepreneurs might have had to give up a third of their company if Cuban did not save them.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey threatened to quit the show if one answer showed up on the board
The question itself was a disturbing one and it's no surprise that the answers were also the same.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary blasts contestants for rejecting a deal, then calls them 'bozos'
After the contestants said no to a high-value investor deal, Mr. Wonderful said he had lost all respect for them.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey calls out 'Family Feud' player for not knowing the difference between city and state
The funniest part was the confidence with which the contestant gave the incorrect answer.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well
One can only imagine how the conversation with 'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison would have gone after this.
6 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban loses patience and asks contestants to leave after not getting a deal
The entrepreneurs just kept going with their pitch, even though every Shark had already said no.
6 days ago