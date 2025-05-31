ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'

The creator’s concern was that the bread retained its original shape despite being crushed.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the TikTok user experimenting with the bread. (Cover image source: TikTok | @codey91allen)
Screenshots showing the TikTok user experimenting with the bread. (Cover image source: TikTok | @codey91allen)

Walmart’s in-house brand, Great Value, was supposed to offer good-quality products at an affordable price, as the name suggests. But in the past couple of years, it has been facing flak from shoppers on social media. Items such as sauces, spice mixes, juices, or meat are mostly under scrutiny. However, recently, one TikTok creator questioned the brand about one of the most basic food items in the world today, which is bread. The creator’s concern was that the bread retained its original shape despite being crushed.

via GIPHY

 

TikTok user Codey (@codey91allen) shared a video of an experiment he did with Great Value bread, and as per a Daily Dot report, it has received more than 2.2 million views. He lays the bread on the table and pushes it from the top down with a lot of pressure. However, as soon as he takes his hand off, the bread reverts to its original shape. This planted a seed of doubt in his head about what they put in the bread.

“What happened to bread, guys? Because I do not remember bread ever being like this,” he said. Codey even stated that it did not feel like real bread when he squished it. To be fair to the creator, it did seem quite unnatural the way the bread just popped back up as if nothing had happened. “I just squished this; it should be completely demolished. Applying pressure, this comes back up,” he added. “What is in the food that they are feeding us?”

Screenshots showing the TikTok user squishing the bread and it coming right back up. (Image credit: TikTok | @codey91allen)
Screenshots showing the TikTok user squishing the bread and it coming right back up. (Image source: TikTok | @codey91allen)

Viewers shared Codey’s concerns and voiced their opinions in the comments section of the video. “Remember how we used to have to worry about smashing the bread lol,” one user commented. “It’s not real bread. It’s chemicals and plastic,” added another. “It’s not real bread. Look at the ingredients. Bread shouldn’t have that many,” one more user wrote.

@codey91allen #nohashtagsneeded ♬ original sound - Why tho

 

Bread is not the only ‘not real’ thing that Great Value customers have raised a concern about of late. TikTok creator named Julie (@julie_lunar) shared a video on the platform in which she and her partner conducted an experiment on the brand’s ice cream sandwiches that was concerning. Now, frozen desserts and ice cream are not the same, and a brand selling frozen desserts cannot advertise its products as ice cream.

“So the conspiracy theory is that these are not real ice cream,” Julie said. “Apparently, if you leave these out, they don’t melt. We’re gonna take these home, leave them out, and see if they melt.” The couple bought a big box of ice cream sandwiches and left one of them out on a plate overnight. Sure enough, it didn’t melt and only became a squishy substance.

@julie_lunar This is actually scary Walmart 💀 #fyp #icecreamsandwich #walmart ♬ original sound - Julie

 

Its color changed, however, to light yellow from white. “Oh no. Why does it have a weird yellow tint?” Julie’s partner asked upon seeing, but said that he would eat it anyway. “Poisoning America for decades,” a viewer commented. “The government is making us sick! Why is most of American food illegal in other countries???” one more user asked. “Food shouldn't be chemistry,” another viewer mentioned.

